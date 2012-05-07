UK says Nawaz’s arrest warrants have no legal bearing

The point to note here is that Nawaz will probably eventually be extradited or exiled to Saudi simply because he has failed miserably in making any sort of dent in the Imran Khan project. Nawaz is spent, and his progeny wield far less influence than he once did. PMLN is at the brink of abject failure in Pakistan, and Britain and India can no longer rely on them to deliver.



I fully expect Britain and India (via the Johnson-Patel framework) to hang this idiot out to dry.



When that day comes, Pakistan should not regard it as some "victory". Pakistan should cast a cautious eye on whichever new protege or "technocrat" or "reformist" is being nurtured in his stead.