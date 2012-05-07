What's new

UK says Nawaz’s arrest warrants have no legal bearing

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
840
-6
774
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The British government has said that it cannot take action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the non-bailable arrest warrants served by Pakistan High Commission in London.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Pakistan and Afghan Department said in response to a letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by Labour MP Stephen Timms, on behalf of a Pakistani constituent.

1610780361092.png

In a letter, the FCO’s Pakistan section said: “We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigrations matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules in all sides.
“Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system. As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK. The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders.”

The letter added: “Pakistan and Britain do not have an extradition treaty. However, extraditions are still possible and have taken place. If any extradition request were to be submitted through the proper channels it would be considered in line with the UK laws.” A source at PM Boris Johnson’s Office said that it received a letter from Mr Stephen Timms MP and forwarded it to the FCO to look into. The source said that the PM was unable to act in this matter and had no authority and the FCO was the right forum to deal with such matters.

Responding to a question, Stephen Timms MP said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister about this, on behalf of a constituent, to ask what the Government’s approach was.”

Stephen Timms had written to 10 Downing Street on 6 December 2020 asking PM Boris Johnson if any arrangements were made to send back Nawaz Sharif, ex-premier of Pakistan, on behalf of British Pakistani Khalid Lodhi.

The British MP in his letter had said that the UK was bound to send back the ex-prime minister of Pakistan. Khalid Lodhi told this reporter that he had also written a letter to British Home Minister Priti Patel informing that Mr Sharif has been “convicted in Pakistan”, had “absconded” and should be sent back “immediately”.

The letter said that Nawaz Sharif came to London for his medical treatment and has now stayed in the UK for more than a year and the UK government should send him back to Pakistan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on December 02 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

www.thenews.com.pk

UK says Nawaz’s arrest warrants have no legal bearing

LONDON: The British government has said that it cannot take action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the non-bailable arrest warrants served by Pakistan High Commission in...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Who is Mr. Khalid Lodhi??
www.facebook.com

Khalid H. Lodhi

Khalid H. Lodhi. 340 likes. ****DIPLOMATIC,POLITICAL COLUMNIST & INVESTIGATIVE FEATURE WRITER (JOURNALIST)**** (Columnist)
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com







 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
13,956
9
21,507
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
muhammadhafeezmalik said:

The British government has said that it cannot take action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the non-bailable arrest warrants served by Pakistan High Commission in London.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Pakistan and Afghan Department said in response to a letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by Labour MP Stephen Timms, on behalf of a Pakistani constituent.

View attachment 707308
In a letter, the FCO’s Pakistan section said: “We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigrations matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules in all sides.
“Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system. As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK. The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders.”

The letter added: “Pakistan and Britain do not have an extradition treaty. However, extraditions are still possible and have taken place. If any extradition request were to be submitted through the proper channels it would be considered in line with the UK laws.” A source at PM Boris Johnson’s Office said that it received a letter from Mr Stephen Timms MP and forwarded it to the FCO to look into. The source said that the PM was unable to act in this matter and had no authority and the FCO was the right forum to deal with such matters.

Responding to a question, Stephen Timms MP said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister about this, on behalf of a constituent, to ask what the Government’s approach was.”

Stephen Timms had written to 10 Downing Street on 6 December 2020 asking PM Boris Johnson if any arrangements were made to send back Nawaz Sharif, ex-premier of Pakistan, on behalf of British Pakistani Khalid Lodhi.

The British MP in his letter had said that the UK was bound to send back the ex-prime minister of Pakistan. Khalid Lodhi told this reporter that he had also written a letter to British Home Minister Priti Patel informing that Mr Sharif has been “convicted in Pakistan”, had “absconded” and should be sent back “immediately”.

The letter said that Nawaz Sharif came to London for his medical treatment and has now stayed in the UK for more than a year and the UK government should send him back to Pakistan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on December 02 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

www.thenews.com.pk

UK says Nawaz’s arrest warrants have no legal bearing

LONDON: The British government has said that it cannot take action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the non-bailable arrest warrants served by Pakistan High Commission in...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Who is Mr. Khalid Lodhi??
www.facebook.com

Khalid H. Lodhi

Khalid H. Lodhi. 340 likes. ****DIPLOMATIC,POLITICAL COLUMNIST & INVESTIGATIVE FEATURE WRITER (JOURNALIST)**** (Columnist)
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com







Click to expand...
Your fake sick Bhagora Ganja leader Nawaz Sharif can still be brought back through extradition. Read last lines of the same letter
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,424
3
8,500
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I can only blame those thick and corrupt Pakistani judges. who

1- Were asking PM IK and PTI to give life guarantees of Nawaz.
2- The then pushed aside the demand of PM IK and PTI to have a substantive bond submitted before he is allowed the bail and travel abroad.
3- They then released this criminal on one of the strangest grounds for 4 weeks. Like after 4 weeks this hardened criminal would listen to their BS warrant for arrest, declared proclaimed offender etc. shit.

What kind of racket is Pakistani judicial system. Will someone now fire Atherminallah who was asking Sharif's life guarantees!!!
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
3,328
0
3,816
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistani Judicial system needs urgent overhaul, there are too many corrupt judges that need to be investigated.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,823
68
43,275
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Look no further than the Pakistani judiciary who regularly screw up, but also have elements which conspire with criminals, terrorists etc.
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,856
3
1,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
The British government has said that it cannot take action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the non-bailable arrest warrants served by Pakistan High Commission in London.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s Pakistan and Afghan Department said in response to a letter sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by Labour MP Stephen Timms, on behalf of a Pakistani constituent.

View attachment 707308
In a letter, the FCO’s Pakistan section said: “We are aware that Mr Sharif is in the UK. The UK law sets out clearly and publicly what the Government can and cannot do on immigrations matters, we act strictly in accordance with the rules in all sides.
“Mr Sharif’s status under Pakistani laws is a matter for the Pakistan government and legal system. As such, the non-bailable arrest warrants which have been served by the Pakistan High Commission in London have no legal bearing on his current status in the UK. The UK police cannot arrest someone in the UK on the basis of non-UK court orders.”

The letter added: “Pakistan and Britain do not have an extradition treaty. However, extraditions are still possible and have taken place. If any extradition request were to be submitted through the proper channels it would be considered in line with the UK laws.” A source at PM Boris Johnson’s Office said that it received a letter from Mr Stephen Timms MP and forwarded it to the FCO to look into. The source said that the PM was unable to act in this matter and had no authority and the FCO was the right forum to deal with such matters.

Responding to a question, Stephen Timms MP said: “I wrote to the Prime Minister about this, on behalf of a constituent, to ask what the Government’s approach was.”

Stephen Timms had written to 10 Downing Street on 6 December 2020 asking PM Boris Johnson if any arrangements were made to send back Nawaz Sharif, ex-premier of Pakistan, on behalf of British Pakistani Khalid Lodhi.

The British MP in his letter had said that the UK was bound to send back the ex-prime minister of Pakistan. Khalid Lodhi told this reporter that he had also written a letter to British Home Minister Priti Patel informing that Mr Sharif has been “convicted in Pakistan”, had “absconded” and should be sent back “immediately”.

The letter said that Nawaz Sharif came to London for his medical treatment and has now stayed in the UK for more than a year and the UK government should send him back to Pakistan. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared on December 02 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

www.thenews.com.pk

UK says Nawaz’s arrest warrants have no legal bearing

LONDON: The British government has said that it cannot take action against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the basis of the non-bailable arrest warrants served by Pakistan High Commission in...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Who is Mr. Khalid Lodhi??
www.facebook.com

Khalid H. Lodhi

Khalid H. Lodhi. 340 likes. ****DIPLOMATIC,POLITICAL COLUMNIST & INVESTIGATIVE FEATURE WRITER (JOURNALIST)**** (Columnist)
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com
Click to expand...
Legal channels are being persued.. and Nawaz will be extradited soon..
 
AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
6,266
1
6,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
UK wouldn't arrest corrupt this is how they are surviving. UK and Dubai is the safe heaven for corrupt people.
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

BANNED
Dec 7, 2016
6,023
-1
11,270
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is where Israel is so much better than us, if they can't retrieve enemy of the state they just hunt them down like dogs and eliminate them while making it look like an accident.


I wish ISI could eliminate this pig.
 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

SENIOR MEMBER
May 20, 2011
4,424
3
8,500
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Syed1. said:
This is where Israel is so much better than us, if they can't retrieve enemy of the state they just hunt them down like dogs and eliminate them while making it look like an accident.


I wish ISI could eliminate this pig.
Click to expand...
Brother for that you need men with balls. I am sure you know my dictum about "Pakistani men with no balls"!
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,154
17
19,112
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The point to note here is that Nawaz will probably eventually be extradited or exiled to Saudi simply because he has failed miserably in making any sort of dent in the Imran Khan project. Nawaz is spent, and his progeny wield far less influence than he once did. PMLN is at the brink of abject failure in Pakistan, and Britain and India can no longer rely on them to deliver.

I fully expect Britain and India (via the Johnson-Patel framework) to hang this idiot out to dry.

When that day comes, Pakistan should not regard it as some "victory". Pakistan should cast a cautious eye on whichever new protege or "technocrat" or "reformist" is being nurtured in his stead.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Safriz
Pakistan USA relations...Timeline
Replies
0
Views
3K
Safriz
Safriz
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom