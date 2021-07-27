UK says it has no plans for South China Sea confrontation after Beijing warning

Western strategic planners read The Art of War and immediately think they have what it takes to take on China.



This is just dumb.



Theres only ever been 1 rule to war and it's not found in The Art of War. The rule is simple and it is this: Never go to the enemy's territory to beat them. Make them come to u instead. This practically explains y USA and Co lost the Korean and Vietnam wars coz they went up towards China...