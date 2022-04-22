OneWeb: UK satellite firm does deal to use Indian rockets The space internet firm, part-owned by the UK government, agrees a launch programme with India.

OneWeb, the satellite company part-owned by the UK government, has done a deal to use Indian rockets.The arrangement will supplement the contract the London-headquartered firm has with American rival and rocket operator SpaceX of California.The new deal was announced as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnston headed to India for two days of talks.The firm was forced to look for alternatives when its deal with the Russian space agency fell apart.OneWeb said the first Indian launch of its broadband internet satellites could take place by the year's end.The spacecraft would go up from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island in the east of the country.The rocket to be used is likely to be India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), its largest and most capable vehicle