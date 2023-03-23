What's new

UK police question suspect after Muslim man set alight

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
The UK police arrested a suspect on Wednesday who set on fire an elderly Muslim man while he was walking towards his home from a mosque in Birmingham. The victim suffered serious burn injuries on his face, Al Jazeera reported.


A video of the incident is widely circulating on social media platforms. The CCTV camera footage shows a suspected young man wearing a blue hoodie approaching a victim who is in his 70s, walking on Shenstone road, and seen arguing with the old man.


Later, the victim’s jacket is set alight and an old man is heard screaming in pain.

TRIGGER WARNING

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638194871524642818

Richard North — Chief Superintendent at Birmingham police said investigators were “keeping an open mind to the motive of the attacker”, he warned against speculation.


According to the West Midlands Police, “He [suspect] spoke to [the victim] briefly before spraying with an unknown substance and then his jacket was set alight, causing burns to his face.”


The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.


“For 35 years he’s been going to that mosque to pray and there’s never been a problem … Suddenly this happens. His hair, beard and eyebrows are badly burnt. We’re praying he’s OK”, a victim’s nephew told BBC.


An MP of the opposition Labour Party, Zarah Sultan expressed her concern over the incident and said she was “horrified”.


Counter-terrorism police are understood to be involved in investigations amid fears of a worrying pattern of crime.


Published in Dawn, March 23rd, 2023

www.dawn.com

UK police question suspect after Muslim man set alight

The victim is expected to survive after he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
www.dawn.com

Is it me or does this scumbag look distinctly gangu?

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Worst bit is he prayed namaz next to the old man first.
 
waz

waz

Sep 15, 2006
The man is also a Muslim.

Mohammed Abbkr, 28, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court charged with attempting to murder two men who were set alight after they left mosques in Birmingham and London.



My prayers for the uncles.
What is not known is what motive this man had. Does he have mental issues?
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

May 2, 2011
Looks like he arrived on a boat. This is what happens when you allow people in without knowing their background. They could be murderers in their home country and this poor uncle has to pay the price.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
