UK Police keep Khalistan supporters away from Indian mission as pro-Amritpal protest held

This is how a sovereign state, such as India, deals with such foreign nations "TIT for TAT".
India removes security infront of the British High commission & high commissioner's residence
When Muslims came to South Asia they found people like this. The word "civilization" means different things to different people. Islamic barbarians invaded India because it was the fabled land of riches and civilization. First it over ran Persia and then onto a bigger and richer...
