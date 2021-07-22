UK PM Boris Johnson refused autumn lockdown because Covid victims ‘essentially all over 80’

Boris Johnson refused to take the country into lockdown in the autumn because “the people dying are essentially all over 80”, leaked phone messages appear to show.
The WhatsApp chats, passed to the BBC by former No 10 chief of staff Dominic Cummings, also show the prime minister saying he did not “buy all this NHS overwhelmed stuff” months before deaths soared to over 1,000 a day.
And in his first interview since leaving No 10, Mr Cummings claimed the PM had to be stopped from going to see the Queen at the start of the pandemic.
Mr Johnson had already been told to avoid contact with the elderly after staff at No 10 had been taken ill.
This is a nice insight to the mind of UK/US politicians.
Wonder why superhero movies are so popular in the US/UK, because the commoners sure know they cannot count on anybody else in times of crisis.
