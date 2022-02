UK organisations warned to defend against Russian cyber attacks​

The NCSC has urged British organisations to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine.​

patching systems;

improving access controls and enabling multi-factor authentication;

implementing an effective incident response plan;

checking that backups and restore mechanisms are working;

ensuring that online defences are working as expected, and;

keeping up to date with the latest threat and mitigation information. ”

The National Cyber Security Centre say here that this comes after the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is part of GCHQ, updated its guidance to UK companies and organisations last week.Paul Chichester, NCSC Director of Operations, said: