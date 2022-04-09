UK orders 100 more Boxster

The British Armed Forces will receive 100 additional Boxer armored vehicles, bringing the British Boxer program to a total of 623 vehicles, the British Prime Minister announced today. The UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement that these additional vehicles will be manufactured in both the UK and Germany, while all production will be moved to the UK. "The UK and Germany have worked closely together on the Boxer program for the British Army, with the UK-built Boxer benefiting from German know-how, German data and German cooperation," the statement said. According to British information, Boxer production for the British armed forces has already started. The first 117 vehicles will be built on German assembly lines, while the UK plants in Telford and Stockport will produce the remaining 506 vehicles. The main production sites will be the British plant of Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and the KMW subsidiary WFEL. The first systems are to be delivered to the troops from 2023. 100 extra boxers for Great Britain