What's new

UK orders 100 more Boxster

Georg

Georg

FULL MEMBER
Apr 2, 2017
1,266
3
1,444
Country
Germany
Location
Spain
BILD-2-e1622291853505.jpg


The British Armed Forces will receive 100 additional Boxer armored vehicles, bringing the British Boxer program to a total of 623 vehicles, the British Prime Minister announced today. The UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement that these additional vehicles will be manufactured in both the UK and Germany, while all production will be moved to the UK. "The UK and Germany have worked closely together on the Boxer program for the British Army, with the UK-built Boxer benefiting from German know-how, German data and German cooperation," the statement said. According to British information, Boxer production for the British armed forces has already started. The first 117 vehicles will be built on German assembly lines, while the UK plants in Telford and Stockport will produce the remaining 506 vehicles. The main production sites will be the British plant of Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) and the KMW subsidiary WFEL. The first systems are to be delivered to the troops from 2023. 100 extra boxers for Great Britain

https://esut.de/2022/04/meldungen/33518/100-zusaetzliche-boxer-fuer-grossbritannien/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 2, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Zarvan
RBSL showcases game-changing main battle tank at DSEI
Replies
0
Views
424
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Australian Army receives first 25 Rheinmetall Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles
Replies
0
Views
439
Zarvan
Zarvan
waz
The UK's new Challenger 3 tank.
Replies
11
Views
898
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Zarvan
Polish defense industy proposes Borsuk IFV infantry fighting vehicle for Slovak and Czech armies
Replies
0
Views
460
Zarvan
Zarvan
dBSPL
A new era in Turkey-UK Defense collaborations
Replies
10
Views
186
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom