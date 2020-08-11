What's new

UK offers support for development of green industry in Pakistan

UK offers support for development of green industry in Pakistan

By Staff Report







LAHORE: Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that Islamabad is looking to further deepen trade and economic linkages between Pakistan and Britain while highlighting that the country is pursuing a broad-based economic reform agenda to achieve export-led growth.

He said this during a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner, who had called on the federal minister at the Finance Division on Wednesday. The British high commissioner was accompanied by the Head of Development Annabel Gerry on the occasion.

Opportunities for green financing were discussed to promote collective efforts against the challenges posed by climate change. Christian Turner offered all possible help in strengthening Pakistan’s efforts for the development of the green industry.
Dr Hafeez acknowledged the support extended by the UK to Pakistan and apprised the high commissioner of the socio-economic measures taken by the government to lessen the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on marginalised segments of the society.

The minister also expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives due to the pandemic and wished UK a speedy recovery in reference to the latest surge in coronavirus infections by the new variant.

UK offers support for development of green industry in Pakistan

UK is trying to branch out to its former colonies. Leaving the EU they are eager to establish business ties in Africa and Asia. Already signed 20Billion deal with Turkey.
 
No.. No... The UK is reaching out to all countries as it is "now" in control of its trade policy and it can make decisions for itself, in its own interests.
 
lets not bad kith everyone here

UK has always maintained good policy and relations with Pakistan

not to mentioned huge Pakistani population in UK

we like UK and we want to benefit reach other
 
