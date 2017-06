RELATED ARTICLES

A Royal Navy frigate seized £65million of cannabis and heroin from a fishing boat in the Indian Ocean.Sailors and Royal Marines from Plymouth-based HMS Monmouth destroyed 455kg of cannabis and 266kg of heroin after finding it hidden in the trawler's freezer.The teams spent 60 hours searching the vessel for narcotics before eventually finding them stashed beneath three tonnes of ice.+7Sailors and Royal Marines from Plymouth-based HMS Monmouth destroyed 455kg of cannabis and 266kg of heroin after finding it hidden in the freezer of a fishing boat+7Pictured: HMS Monmouth sends out two patrol boats to board the trawler in the Indian Ocean+7Pictured: A crew of Royal Marines and sailors circle the trawler, while another team prepares to board the vesselCommander Ian Feasey, HMS Monmouth's commanding officer, said: 'Such a substantial seizure of drugs will deal a significant blow to the international narcotics trade, which is known to provide funding for terrorist organisations.'I am extremely proud of the professionalism, diligence and perseverance of my boarding team to achieve a result in such arduous conditions.