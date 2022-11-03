UK MP questions Imran Khan's conduct toward army

Oh so this idiot has decided to open his mouth?



I don't think he's one to talk about treating others with Kindness,



He's lost court cases in which he treats his own colleagues badly, fires people based upon his own racist views towards them,



Spends hundreds of thousands of pounds on his own life, chilling with his girlfriends in five star hotels, and defending islamaphobes.



Not to mention him hiding his MP expenses under the pretence of "Food".