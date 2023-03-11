What's new

UK : MI5 chief ‘profoundly sorry’ for missing chance to stop bomber ...

Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

May 27, 2018
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

>> Has the ISI chief ever apologised ??? Or are the Pindi boys to busy trying to see what next scam they can pull and ogle of new property deals ???????
 
Mugen

Mugen

Feb 16, 2018
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ali_Baba said:

>> Has the ISI chief ever apologised ??? Or are the Pindi boys to busy trying to see what next scam they can pull and ogle of new property deals ???????
If anyone demanded that of Pindi boys they would label him a terrorist and give him the terrorist treatment, and then appear on media as the heros for stopping "that" terrorist.
 
Bleek

Bleek

Dec 21, 2021
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
You really can't compare the two.

Britain is a civilised and competent nation, their institutions are fairly powerful, intelligent, educated and knowledgeable. If they make a mistake they own up to it because they don't plan on it happening again and they are loyal to their nation and people.

Pakistan has none of the qualities above. The level of incompetency and carelessness is through the roof, what's the point of apologising when it's almost certain it'll happen again consistently for the foreseeable future?
 

