UK : MI5 chief ‘profoundly sorry’ for missing chance to stop bomber ...

You really can't compare the two.



Britain is a civilised and competent nation, their institutions are fairly powerful, intelligent, educated and knowledgeable. If they make a mistake they own up to it because they don't plan on it happening again and they are loyal to their nation and people.



Pakistan has none of the qualities above. The level of incompetency and carelessness is through the roof, what's the point of apologising when it's almost certain it'll happen again consistently for the foreseeable future?