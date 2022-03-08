What's new

UK Lord Suggests Nuking Pak-Afghan border to stop infiltration [2012]

Pakistan needs an absolutely cleaning from the within.. It is overdue for a cleaning processes from the ISI seems like the more vicious enemy of Pakistan is rather inside the country rather then outside..

A large local purge is needed to weed out folks like TS who are breathing in the Pakistani Himlayan fresh air for free and eating Pakistani food without question and enjoying Pakistani liberty. Believe it or not folks like you aren't forgotten and won't be forgotten.

Example remember that hashtag sanction Pakistan during the Panjshir invasion? over 60% of the hashtags were coming from inside Pakistan
Many Pakistani members here suggested the same. No difference. I heard voices saying throw some Tactical nuclear weapons there
That's how savages must be dealt with because the only language they understand is their own, which is "Savagery".
Mentally they still live in chengez khan era and want to drag everyone else back to that era.

Historically speaking, China only progressed after they kept the savages away by building the great wall of China.
On one side of the wall, China became civilised and progressed. On the other side the savages happily chopped off each others heads, and felt proud about it.
Afghani and their cousins on this side of the border are no different.
 
May this generation of Pakisanis slowly fade away there are multiple garbage amongst them. We need a new generation we need to purge LBGT and fuking democratic loonies to begin with.. Before storming the goddemn vegetarians
