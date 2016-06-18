What's new

UK lawmaker dies after being stabbed during meeting with constituents

UK lawmaker dies after being stabbed during meeting with constituents
AFPPublished October 15, 2021 - Updated about 5 hours ago
An undated handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament in London. — AFP

An undated handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows Conservative MP for Southend West, David Amess, posing for an official portrait photograph at the Houses of Parliament in London. — AFP
Conservative British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday after being stabbed “multiple times” during an event in his local constituency in southeast England, in the second death of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016.
Local police did not name Amess but said a man had been arrested “on suspicion (of) murder” after another man had been stabbed and died in Leigh-on-Sea.

@ghazi52 .. who could it be ?

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident,” said Essex police, adding that the man in custody was aged 25, and a knife was recovered.
 
