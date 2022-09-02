What's new

UK lawmaker calls for Pakistan's foreign debt to be cancelled after cataclysmic floods

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,847
19
26,001
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1662112344686.png

  • Claudia Webbe voices support for Pakistan after deadly floods.
  • "Pakistan should be given reparations for climate crisis caused."
  • Officials say more than 33 million Pakistanis people are affected.
A lawmaker from the United Kingdom has called for Pakistan's international debt to be cancelled after cataclysmic floods boosted inflation to a 47-year-high.
In a statement on Twitter, Member of Parliament for Leicester East Claudia Webbe said that given Pakistan's current condition, the country should be provided funds to cushion the economic impact of the disaster.
"Inflation in Pakistan is at an all-time high at 27%! Pakistan’s international debt should be immediately cancelled — they should instead be given reparations for the climate crisis caused," she said.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565462006676815872


Pakistan’s inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) has hit a 47-year high by accelerating to 27.3% in August 2022, the level last seen in May 1975, while still, the full impact of massive flooding on the prices of food items and other commodities is yet to come.
Rainfall 10 times heavier than usual caused Pakistan’s devastating floods, the European Space Agency has said.

Related items​


Rains, described by UN chief Antonio Guterres as a “monsoon on steroids” have claimed hundreds of lives since June, unleashing powerful floods that have washed away swathes of vital crops and damaged or destroyed more than a million homes.
Officials say more than 33 million people are affected — one in every seven Pakistanis — and reconstruction work will cost more than $10 billion.
Guterres has called the floods a “climate catastrophe” and launched an appeal for $160 million in emergency funding.
www.geo.tv

UK lawmaker calls for Pakistan's foreign debt to be cancelled after cataclysmic floods

Pakistan should be given reparations for the climate crisis , UK lawmaker Claudia Webbe says
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Hyde

Hyde

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,352
20
24,410
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These are good statements but nobody will act on it.

The only country who can really help Pakistan getting rid of the debt is Pakistan itself.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Foreign countries pouring aid to Flood victims . 2022
2
Replies
28
Views
701
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Imran Khan announces to hold international telethon to raise funds for flood victims
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Zibago
Floods could shrink Pakistan's GDP growth to 2.49% in FY23: AHL
Replies
12
Views
351
PakCan
PakCan
A
Pakistan PM Rules Out Importing Food From India Due to Kashmir Dispute Despite Devastating Floods
Replies
0
Views
80
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
Hamartia Antidote
Amid record-breaking floods in China, premier calls for stepped up disaster control and relief
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
casual
casual

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom