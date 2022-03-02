UK keen to sell advance weapons if Bangladesh wants: UK High Commissioner Robert Dickson to Prothom Alo

Robert Dickson to Prothom Alo​

UK keen to sell advance weapons if Bangladesh wants​

Rahid EjazDhakaPublished: 01 March 2022, 22: 32United Kingdom High Commissioner Robert Dickson file photo: Prothom AloUnited Kingdom High Commissioner to Dhaka Robert Dickson said the Eurofighter is a good investment to protect the country's sovereignty. again, modern technology ships like offshore Trovas are effective vessels for the protection and extraction of Bangladesh's marine resources in the bay of Bengal. the UK is keen to supply these weapons of modern technology if Bangladesh wants.Robert Dixon made the remarks on Tuesday when asked by prothom alo about the sale of weapons at the first defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the UK.The first defence dialogue between the two countries will be held in the capital on Wednesday. he said that the purchase of weapons is one of the three issues that will be important in the high-level talks between the two countries.Yesterday afternoon, the UK high commissioner, in a conversation with Prothom Alo at his residence, said regional and international security, defence capabilities and weapons purchases will be discussed in the dialogue.Asked if Afghanistan and Ukraine would be the issue of regional security, Robert Dixon said, "Afghanistan, considering the regional context, what is happening in Myanmar has made us deeply concerned. so there has been a lot of instability in the region. naturally, senior officials from the UK and Bangladesh will discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis. because it has had an impact not only on Europe, but the whole world. ’Robert Dickson said there has been a lot of curiosity surrounding the Indian and pacific oceans in recent times. various countries have adopted their strategy on IPS. Last year, the UK's integrated IPS was released. given the world's widespread interest around the region, two friendly countries such as the UK and Bangladesh will have the opportunity to discuss it.There is a competition between the UK, France and other European countries on the sale of fighter jets in Bangladesh. when asked if the issue will come up for discussion in this year's defence dialogue between Bangladesh and the UK, Robert Dickson said, "the issue of arms purchase will come up for discussion. however, I don't want to comment on anything specifically. ’Asked about the UK's interest in selling modern weapons to Bangladesh, Robert Dixon said Bangladesh has to decide what Bangladesh needs. after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, it has once again proved how important the defence forces are in protecting the country's sovereignty.Robert Dixon said: "we can unequivocally say that Eurofighter is a very good investment in protecting the sovereignty of the country. the same claim can be made for offshore trovas ships. ’The UK high commissioner said that after the settlement of the maritime boundary disputes of Bangladesh, the protection of marine resources in the bay of Bengal and the development of the Sunil economy is very important. therefore, ships such as offshore Trovas can play a very effective role in the protection and extraction of Bangladesh's marine resources. the main thing, however, is that the UK is not pushing Bangladesh to buy them. If Bangladesh is interested in buying them, the UK is willing to supply it happily.According to diplomatic sources, the defence dialogue will be held at the level of director general of defence of the two countries. the meeting will discuss advancing defence cooperation in various fields.