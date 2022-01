UK is ‘leading European power’ supporting Ukraine

The UK is the “leading European power” assisting Ukraine to defend itself against Russia according to an analyst giving evidence to a British parliamentary committee.​

What is the UK doing?​

The following exchange happened earlier today as the Scottish Affairs Committee held its first evidence session as part of its inquiry, Defence in Scotland: Military Personnel and Estate Chairperson Pete Wishart, Member of Parliament Perth and North Perthshire, asked:Professor Phillips O’Brien, Professor of Strategic Studies, University of St Andrews, responded:Most notably in recent weeks, the Uk has been flying thousands of anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine after gifting the nation larger stockpiles of the NLAW weapon system.Before that, British military assistance to Ukraine was increased significantly after 2014 and the Russian annexation of Crimea, a Parliamentary Research Briefing paper has taken a look at just what that involves.In 2015 the UK launched Operation Orbital, a non-lethal training and capacity building operation that provides guidance and training to the Ukrainian armed forces.In June 2021 the UK, Ukraine and industry signed a Memorandum of Implementation that will push the NCEP forward. Work will now commence on:• Ukraine’s purchase of two refurbished Royal Navy Sandown-class minehunters in a government-to-government sale• The sale and integration of missiles on new and in-service Ukrainian Navy patrol and airborne platforms, including a training and engineering support package• Assistance in building new naval bases in the Black Sea and Azov Sea• The development and joint production of eight fast missile warships• Participation in the Ukrainian project to deliver a modern frigate capability.Additionally, British surveillance aircraft have been keeping an eye on Russian forces. Last week, a British RC-135 ‘Rivet Joint’ intelligence-gathering aircraft once again deployed to Crimea to keep an eye on Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.Earlier, we reported that there has been an increase in the frequency of British RC-135 aircraft being deployed to the Black Sea region near Ukraine’s border with Russia. The UK has deployed an aircraft for this task every few days over the last month or so. British surveillance aircraft being over the Black Sea near Crimea isn’t unusual but we are seeing a significant increase in the frequency of the flights over the last few weeks. American assets are also present.The British Foreign Secretary has stated that Britain is “Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in Parliament:On top of the above, British military forces are set to be deployed to strengthen Eastern Europe’s borders in the face of rising Russian aggression.