UK inclusion of Pakistan to high-risk countries list not based on facts: FO

INDIAPOSITIVE

Sep 20, 2014
ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday said the United Kingdom’s decision to include Pakistan to its list of states that pose financial risks to the country because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls was “not based on facts”.

In March, The Treasury included Pakistan and 20 other countries — including the tax haven Panama — in The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (High-Risk Countries) Regulations, 2021.

Other countries in the list include Albania, Barbados, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Cayman Islands, North Korea, Ghana, Iran, Jamaica, Mauritius, Morocco, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Senegal, Syria, Uganda, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The law came into force on March 26 through an amendment in The Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017.

In his statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri expressed the hope that London would “review its regulations in light of facts on ground and avoid politically motivated and misplaced measures”.

“Pakistan has a robust AML/CFT [anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism] regime in place,” he added.
“In particular, over last two years, we have taken unprecedented measures through a series of legislative, institutional and administrative actions in the domain of anti-money laundering and countering [the] financing of terrorism.”
“These actions, which have also been reported to FATF [Financial Action Task Force] and shared with the EU [European Union] have been widely acknowledged by the international community,” Chaudhri observed.
“The near completion of Pakistan’s FATF Action Plan through 24 out of 27 Action Items is a testament to Pakistan’s commitment and tangible actions in AML/CFT domain.”
In February, FATF President Marcus Pleyer said Islamabad had made “significant progress” but there remained “serious deficiencies” in mechanisms to plug money laundering and terrorism financing.
FATF had placed Pakistan on its “grey list” of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing in 2018, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in Pakistan.

Qmjd

Jun 21, 2020
Waste of time and space on pdf
 
xyxmt

Apr 27, 2012
UK doesn't even move its tail without order from Washington. We had heard "sun never sets on UK" but now UK only kisses Washington's spot where sun doesn't shine.
 
Jul 28, 2010
This list and COVID related list in which Pakistan has been included by UK. It all shows how cheap UK can play politics when it knows Pakistan has only 5000+ deaths compared to many times higher cases in India, which is not on the list.

This is prompted by politics as is the case of Pakistan on FATF grey list. If today Pakistan shows willingness to work with Western alliance against China, all these bans and lists will go away.
 
