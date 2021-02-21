UK housing crisis: how did owning a home become unaffordable? | opinions of EU members welcome

UK housing crisis: how did owning a home become unaffordable? Buying a house is off-limits to many thanks to rising rents, pay freezes and a lack of affordable homes. But it hasn’t always been this way. What went wrong?

I came across this very interesting interactive article in the Guardian about the history of UK housing and how it's come to the state it's in. Currently in many places in the UK, the average family house costs 7-8 times the average income. The model for mortgages has been re-worked to take into account HOUSEHOLD incomes, ie the incomes of two partners.I think there are lessons for Pakistan in this, as well as other developing countries. Social housing is essential in driving wealth creation and keeping money from falling into the lazy property industry. I'd love to know the experiences of social housing members from the EU have? I know Germany has a particularly good model.