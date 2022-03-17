What's new

UK High Commissioner says that Bajwa resisted to escalate Kashmir Insurgency

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,406
-1
2,047
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
UK High Commissioner in Pakistan has been quoted in Indian newspaper The Print. Turner told a group that COAS has resisted Imran Khan's pressure to escalate in Kashmir.

This is interesting, but very un-diplomatic of a serving ambassador to give such controversial statements

1647535918327.png
the article:

theprint.in

India vs Pakistan military lesson from Ukraine — generals must let leaders know defence reality

India needs to learn the military lesson of Ukraine conflict: Rolling the tanks is a roll of the dice.
theprint.in theprint.in

Needless to say it’s Indian news and needs to be taken with salt

@Sainthood 101 @PakNationalist @Bleek @Desert Fox 1 @DESERT FIGHTER @Huffal @Vapnope @PakSarZameen47

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504490273141030913
 
P

PakSarZameen47

FULL MEMBER
Jul 23, 2021
558
0
670
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
jus_chillin said:
UK High Commissioner in Pakistan has been quoted in Indian newspaper The Print. Turner told a group that COAS has resisted Imran Khan's pressure to escalate in Kashmir.

This is interesting, but very un-diplomatic of a serving ambassador to give such controversial statements

View attachment 824962 the article:

theprint.in

India vs Pakistan military lesson from Ukraine — generals must let leaders know defence reality

India needs to learn the military lesson of Ukraine conflict: Rolling the tanks is a roll of the dice.
theprint.in theprint.in

Needless to say it’s Indian news and needs to be taken with salt

@Sainthood 101 @PakNationalist @Bleek @Desert Fox 1 @DESERT FIGHTER @Huffal @Vapnope @PakSarZameen47

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504490273141030913
Click to expand...
I wouldn't trust anything coming from Indian media tbh
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,764
-9
5,561
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
This was the right move....

You can rollover India with the Armed Forces but the insurgency are fruitless from a tactical POV its like TTP or BLA they are never gonna achieve anything.. Kinda fruitless and in fact insurgency is fruitless against both Pakistan and India..

INDIA can be easily bulldozed with the armed forces tho
 
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,758
-36
4,073
Country
India
Location
India
Time for more adventurous Pakistan General so that we see some action on Pakistan front. All India needs is a good reason to sell international audience before it conducts another surgical strike.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,764
-9
5,561
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Suriya said:
Time for more adventurous Pakistan General so that we see some action on Pakistan front. All India needs is a good reason to sell international audience before it conduct another surgical strike.
Click to expand...

You will see us posting Tiktok videos from inside delhi a week later..

Time to fully Invade india is around the corner anyways.. We gotta take India back anyways so what the hell. Lets just get over with it... Come vegetarian
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
1,823
1
1,620
Country
India
Location
Canada
Imran and Bajwa have together given India what no other Pakistani rulers have been able to concede no matter their words. I've always suspected that Imran Khan would have some liking for peace with India because of his sporting ties in sub continent. His rhetoric on a political stage will have its purpose, but it is a rhetoric nevertheless.

Irony is that the conservative BJP stands to benefit from this gesture and use it for domestic political advantage :laugh:
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
4,677
-2
5,708
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Suriya said:
Time for more adventurous Pakistan General so that we see some action on Pakistan front. All India needs is a good reason to sell international audience before it conducts another surgical strike.
Click to expand...
can still do it tbh all it takes is a Bollywood movie- just like last time

bajwa really needs to go - Raheel type COAS's would have flooded india with latest afghan-US war weapons- you would have seen thermal scoped M16 in Mumbai gang war by now forget IOK
 
Last edited:
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,758
-36
4,073
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
can still do it tbh all it takes is a Bollywood movie- just like last time
Click to expand...
Last time Pakistan had also closed it's airspace for six months.

Titanium100 said:
You will see us posting Tiktok videos from inside delhi a week later..

Time to fully Invade india is around the corner anyways.. We gotta take India back anyways so what the hell. Lets just get over with it... Come vegetarian
Click to expand...
Give it a try cause we are waiting.

1647537745954.png
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,764
-9
5,561
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Suriya said:
Last time Pakistan had also closed it's airspace for six months.


Give it a try cause we are waiting.
Click to expand...

Everything has its time if you fail to miscalculate at some point we may just declare unilateral on you if we run out of patience... You will find out why india has never defended an invasion.. My vegetarian friend
 
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,758
-36
4,073
Country
India
Location
India
Sainthood 101 said:
killed 43 of your men, downed a jet, did a PR campaign with captured pilot and you did nothing to get back - clearly, this was a great accomplishment
Click to expand...
I think u know what that Pakistani senator said in ur Parliament.

Ab Abhinandan ki kya baat karte hai? Mujhe yaad hai, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sahab uss meeting mein the, jisme Prime Minister sahab ne aane se inkaar kar dia aur Chief of Army Staff tashreef laye. Pair kaanp rahe the, paseene maathe pe the. Shah Mahmood sahab ne kaha, Foreign Minister ne, ke khuda ka vaasta, isko jaane de, kyunki nau baje raat ko Hindustan Pakistan pe attack kar raha hain
 
Bleek

Bleek

FULL MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
1,282
0
1,623
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Suriya said:
Last time Pakistan had also closed it's airspace for six months.
Click to expand...
Lol

Indians have no shame.

You are celebrating closed airspace, meanwhile you were supposedly "terrorised" with 40 or so of your soldiers killed, and when you attempted to respond militarily, you got bitch slapped and told to sit down. Internationally humiliated.

Yet you are celebrating about closed airspace.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
6
Views
2K
F-6 enthusiast
F-6 enthusiast
Dhara
Sikh Genocide.
Replies
3
Views
1K
AnnoyingOrange
AnnoyingOrange
waheed gul
India's NSA causing acute threat to regional, global peace
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
9K
shree835
shree835
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom