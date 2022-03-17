UK High Commissioner says that Bajwa resisted to escalate Kashmir Insurgency

jus_chillin
UK High Commissioner in Pakistan has been quoted in Indian newspaper The Print. Turner told a group that COAS has resisted Imran Khan's pressure to escalate in Kashmir.
This is interesting, but very un-diplomatic of a serving ambassador to give such controversial statements
the article:
Needless to say it’s Indian news and needs to be taken with salt
India vs Pakistan military lesson from Ukraine — generals must let leaders know defence reality
India needs to learn the military lesson of Ukraine conflict: Rolling the tanks is a roll of the dice.
theprint.in
