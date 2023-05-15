UK High Commissioner on Eurofighter Prospect for BAF: "Sovereignty Doesn't Come Cheap"

mb444 said: Tf-x wont be ready for service until 2030..export possibility 10 years later perhaps. its a pipe dream for now for BAF.





Korean fighter jet wont be operational until 2026.... export possibility probably mid 2030's.... as with the TFX for us just totally unrealistic proposition...



Tom-tom said: For the same price we can the tf-x and have less interference. If we buy, our top prize from west then when thing start going south or bumpy they will be pushing us to join the quad fully .. even if mean they have to start some kind of conflict indirectly against bdesh.



The Turks, would also be happy with us having some kind of internal capacity with their prize.



With the solution you are offering there is gonna be impending armed conflict in bdesh or alone its borders asThe west are becoming ever desperate for bdesh to join its quad, making very convenient for the west to help us on condition that we become full member.Then to use bdesh like cannon fodder, against China.There's always, another way. Instead, going for the poisoned gem straight away, why don't we buy j-10 and a few extra ones at and with tot.Then buy 2030, we start looking at these option. Right now bdesh could try and see if it could join S.korea and Indonesian programme even if as an observational member? Indonesia has had funding issues.