UK High Commissioner on Eurofighter Prospect for BAF: "Sovereignty Doesn't Come Cheap"

Destranator

Jul 20, 2018
mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Destranator said:
UK High Commissioner on Eurofighter Prospect for BAF: "Sovereignty Doesn't Come Cheap"

He is right....

BAF just needs to go against its instinct and buy 2 sqd of EFT with meteor and aquire the first semblance of offensive capacity.

Next step 2 sqd of F16 or 3 sqd of J10 and for a decade the skies are secure-ish..... this would be a quantum leap for BAF.... currently we have no air defense.
 
Destranator

Jul 20, 2018
mb444 said:
He is right....

BAF just needs to go against its instinct and buy 2 sqd of EFT with meteor and aquire the first semblance of offensive capacity.

Next step 2 sqd of F16 or 3 sqd of J10 and for a decade the skies are secure-ish..... this would be a quantum leap for BAF.... currently we have no air defense.
EFT + J10 is the least sanction-prone and India-influenced combo.
It is a no-brainer really.
 
mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Destranator said:
EFT + J10 is the least sanction-prone and India-influenced combo.
It is a no-brainer really.
That would be the combination i would prefer all things considered. But chance of completely western jets should not be scoffed at. It will mollify US. We must buy EFT as part of the high-low mix.

UK is the only country BD can deal with knowing India wont have complete sway. BD diaspora also has political muscle it can bring to bear in times of conflict. It may not be as large as indian dispora but in no other western country does BD have what it has in UK.
 
Tom-tom

Dec 10, 2019
mb444 said:
He is right....

BAF just needs to go against its instinct and buy 2 sqd of EFT with meteor and aquire the first semblance of offensive capacity.

Next step 2 sqd of F16 or 3 sqd of J10 and for a decade the skies are secure-ish..... this would be a quantum leap for BAF.... currently we have no air defense.
jamal18 said:
Yes, buy the Eurofighter, be indebted for years and see them grounded the moment you disobey the white masters.

That would be the end of sovereignty.
For the same price we can the tf-x and have less interference. If we buy, our top prize from west then when thing start going south or bumpy they will be pushing us to join the quad fully .. even if mean they have to start some kind of conflict indirectly against bdesh.

The Turks, would also be happy with us having some kind of internal capacity with their prize.

Also Indonesian/S.korean fighter as well.
 
jamal18

May 15, 2008
Tom-tom said:
For the same price we can the tf-x and have less interference. If we buy, our top prize from west then when thing start going south or bumpy they will be pushing us to join the quad fully .. even if mean they have to start some kind of conflict indirectly against bdesh.

The Turks, would also be happy with us having some kind of internal capacity with their prize.

Also Indonesian/S.korean fighter as well.
The days of buying overpriced Western crap is over. Buy the bare minimum, and focus on an aerospace industry. The future is a production partnership.
 
That Guy

That Guy

Mar 29, 2013
jamal18 said:
Yes, buy the Eurofighter, be indebted for years and see them grounded the moment you disobey the white masters.

That would be the end of sovereignty.
The only way to get true sovereignty in this regard would be to design and build in-house, because as long as you're buying from off the shelf, you're going to be beholden to the seller's whims and wishes.

In which case, it's good to have multiple suppliers.
 
bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
jamal18 said:
The days of buying overpriced Western crap is over. Buy the bare minimum, and focus on an aerospace industry. The future is a production partnership.
You talk here of aerospace industry when BD cannot even build engines for water pump machine. Even Chinese airplane engines are still immature and foreign buyers prefer their purchases to be fitted with matured Russian engines.

You and our Hasina Bibi think that airplanes can be built just by cheap talking and without technical researches and trial and errors for many decades that need investment in money.

And BD has little money and no technical expertise.
 
bluesky

Jun 14, 2016
jamal18 said:
Yes, buy the Eurofighter, be indebted for years and see them grounded the moment you disobey the white masters.

That would be the end of sovereignty.
BAF knows what spare parts are needed. So, BD will buy those parts and stockpile them when ordering planes.

This was done when it bought Helicopters from the USA. So, do not you worry. Our people know what to do. You better worry about your own border security.
 
mb444

mb444

Apr 18, 2012
Tom-tom said:
For the same price we can the tf-x and have less interference. If we buy, our top prize from west then when thing start going south or bumpy they will be pushing us to join the quad fully .. even if mean they have to start some kind of conflict indirectly against bdesh.

The Turks, would also be happy with us having some kind of internal capacity with their prize.

Also Indonesian/S.korean fighter as well.
Tf-x wont be ready for service until 2030..export possibility 10 years later perhaps. its a pipe dream for now for BAF.


Korean fighter jet wont be operational until 2026.... export possibility probably mid 2030's.... as with the TFX for us just totally unrealistic proposition...

When it comes to fighter jet there is no source beyond US, Russia, UK, France,Sweden and China....
 
Tom-tom

Dec 10, 2019
mb444 said:
Tf-x wont be ready for service until 2030..export possibility 10 years later perhaps. its a pipe dream for now for BAF.


Korean fighter jet wont be operational until 2026.... export possibility probably mid 2030's.... as with the TFX for us just totally unrealistic proposition...

When it comes to fighter jet there is no source beyond US, Russia, UK, France,Sweden and China....
Tom-tom said:
For the same price we can the tf-x and have less interference. If we buy, our top prize from west then when thing start going south or bumpy they will be pushing us to join the quad fully .. even if mean they have to start some kind of conflict indirectly against bdesh.

The Turks, would also be happy with us having some kind of internal capacity with their prize.

Also Indonesian/S.korean fighter as well.
With the solution you are offering there is gonna be impending armed conflict in bdesh or alone its borders asThe west are becoming ever desperate for bdesh to join its quad, making very convenient for the west to help us on condition that we become full member.

Then to use bdesh like cannon fodder, against China.

There's always, another way. Instead, going for the poisoned gem straight away, why don't we buy j-10 and a few extra ones at and with tot.

Then buy 2030, we start looking at these option. Right now bdesh could try and see if it could join S.korea and Indonesian programme even if as an observational member? Indonesia has had funding issues.
 

