Destranator
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 20, 2018
- 3,672
- -3
- Country
-
- Location
-
UK High Commissioner on Eurofighter Prospect for BAF: "Sovereignty Doesn't Come Cheap"
- ' Eurofighter is expensive ! ' - 'Sovereignty doesn't come cheap ...' An exclusive interview of outgoing British high Commissioner Robert Chatterton... | By BDMilitary | Facebook
628 views, 52 likes, 26 loves, 0 comments, 1 shares, Facebook Watch Videos from BDMilitary: - ' Eurofighter is expensive ! ' - 'Sovereignty doesn't come cheap ...' An exclusive interview of...
fb.watch