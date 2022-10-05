UK has Procured Chinese AKs to Train Ukrainian Troops

FInland, Czech and Romania all have Type 56 in their service, and all of them still one way or another using AK-platform in the current military.Seeing the UK MOD did not supply them with the Type 56, I would imagine they were borrowed from one of these EU countries (Or all of them), I think they probably have around a million of those lying around either being use or in storage.If UK MOD buy them somewhere they are more than likely give it to the Ukrainian after they finished training.