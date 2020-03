Coronavirus: 'Relief' for businesses after government vows to pay wages

2 hours ago



'Unbelievably relieved'

The PM said he plans to chair another meeting with representatives of supermarkets on Saturday amid continuing concern over panic buying

Social distancing would be needed for "at least half of the year" to stop intensive care units being overwhelmed, according to the government's scientific advisers

The deputy chief medical officer for England, Dr Jenny Harries, insisted the UK has a "perfectly adequate" supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline staff

MPs from all the main parties are picking up their stethoscopes and returning to old jobs in health and social care in a bid to help services tackle the coronavirus crisis

Related Topics