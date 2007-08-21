UK government intends to reward nurses with 1% raise

BoJo’s paltry pay rise for nurses, the heroes of Covid, is a typical ‘divide and conquer’ tactic. It’s time for another U-turn
The UK prime minister has defended a one percent pay rise for NHS nurses by pointing to workers getting no rise at all, pitting people against each other again. Maybe this time they’ll see through his divisive, diversionary ploys?
www.rt.com
Another crisis looming in UK, instead of playing the Indo Pacific game with the stupid Quad concept better start paying the health workers or face the consequences from these medical professionals.