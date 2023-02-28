What's new

UK GDP essentially stagnant for past 15 years.

Screenshot 2023-02-28 at 11.54.04 AM.png


With high inflation, increasing crime rates, loss of manufacturing, looks like they are done!
 
Uk has been done since ww2, its already a second rate power in Europe behind Germany France and maybe even russia.
All thats left is to wipe london as the financial lynchpin, thats all the once great empire has been left with.

It produces nor invents anything, the loot of the raj is evaporating constantly, empires like these rise and fall constantly, now comes the fall.
 
If you let your technological lead slip away, and adopt socialist policies without the means to compensate for the falling productivity, then it is bound to happen.

In my career I happened to come across quite a few British academics, some are brilliant, yet they manage to irk everyone in the room with their snobbish attitude. No one wants to collaborate with the brits in academic research. Even their MSc programs are sub par.
 
UK had brands of Jaguar, Land Rover, Rolls Royce and many more. What happened to them?

Brand without managers and marketing is useless.
 

