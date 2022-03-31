What's new

UK foreign secretary to highlight reducing strategic dependency on Russia during India visit

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,376
17
23,413
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Liz Truss will arrive in India on Thursday, and is expected to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her day-long visit.
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss (Reuters/File Photo)
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss (Reuters/File Photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 05:07 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is visiting India on Thursday as part of Britain’s “wider diplomatic push on Ukraine” ahead of NATO and G7 meetings next week to tackle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Truss “will point to the importance of all countries reducing strategic dependency on Russia at this time of heightened global insecurity,” the UK foreign office said in a statement ahead of her visit.
She also wants the UK to deepen security and defence ties with India and will announce a new joint cyber programme to protect online infrastructure in both countries from cyber attacks.
Truss is the latest in a string of top Western leaders making a beeline for India to discuss the Ukraine crisis and to nudge New Delhi to change its position on the issue at multilateral forums such as the United Nations. She is expected to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her day-long visit.

In her meeting with Jaishankar, Truss “will say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine underlines the importance of democracies working closer together to deter aggressors, reduce vulnerability to coercion and strengthen global security”, the statement said. Truss wants to reduce global strategic dependence on Russia ahead of the NATO and G7 meetings.
www.hindustantimes.com

UK foreign secretary to highlight reducing strategic dependency on Russia during India visit

Liz Truss will arrive in India on Thursday, and is expected to meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her day-long visit.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
timesofindia.indiatimes.com

UK foreign secretary to visit today, persuade India to reduce dependence on Russia - Times of India

UK News: LONDON: UK foreign secretary Liz Truss is to land in India today (Thursday) and will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar to try and persuade I.
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

SENIOR MEMBER
May 27, 2018
3,656
-1
5,227
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
India has a big big big decision to make - neither camp is prepared to let India sit on the fence anymore and there are consequences for India - no matter what decision it makes - there is no win win scenario for India right now...
 
Wood

Wood

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
2,319
0
1,951
Country
India
Location
Canada
India cannot reduce its dependency on Russia abruptly. It will be a suicide move.

But as long as Russia remains antagonistic to and isolated from the west, India has to slowly move away from Russia. Especially so in the field of defense cooperation.
 
خره مينه لګته وي

خره مينه لګته وي

FULL MEMBER
Jul 7, 2014
1,744
0
2,314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Modi will be next to receive a letter from Uncle Joe or Maybe already received but can't bring it Infront of ppl 😂

These days Uncle Sam is threatening everyone even the former President Trumpie didn't spare a Close allies (NATO), India is no exception.

In next election Imran Khan will come with More Seats + bring in Presidential system.. punish the traitors especially Paye walaa Jo London ma betaa h.

India should stop expecting any support from these Goras, they're only good at lip service - this lady is coming on Behalf of Their Master (Uncle Sam).. same agenda, Technics to pitch India against China & in the end These Goras will come out as victors after using India as collateral damage
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
UK foreign secretary calls on allies to curb rise of Russia and China
Replies
8
Views
535
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
UK's Truss: China should put pressure on Russia to step back from Ukraine
Replies
9
Views
307
emotionless_teenage
emotionless_teenage
aziqbal
Truss bills UK G7 meeting as show of western unity against China and Russia
Replies
0
Views
179
aziqbal
aziqbal
ARMalik
DUMB British foreign minister mocked by Russia after geography gaffe
Replies
8
Views
338
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
INS_Vikrant
Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on an unannounced visit
2
Replies
16
Views
619
SuvarnaTeja
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom