UK folds - UK Unlikely to Send Troops If Russia Invades Ukraine - Defense Minister

I said it before and people made fun of me saying how well equipped and mighty is UK Army. The problem here is not how well equipped are UK troops but rather the will to put them in cross hairs. Even for west the defeat in Afghanistan was too sour and that taste wont go away for a while. UK cant afford to loose even a single troop without justifying to its populace how is this war any relevant to them. If a few UK soldier die in Ukraine UK govt will have a $hit storm on their hands.