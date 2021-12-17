What's new

UK folds - UK Unlikely to Send Troops If Russia Invades Ukraine - Defense Minister

Where is that tough guy @aziqbal parading UK around here day and night. Someone has to eat his own words now


"We can all help with capacity building but to some extent Ukraine is not in Nato and that is why we are doing the best diplomatically to say to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin don't do this," the statement reads.

“The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them,” the statement added.

But in an interview with The Spectator, Wallace said Ukraine “is not a member of Nato so it is highly unlikely that anyone is going to send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia”.

“We shouldn’t kid people we would. The Ukrainians are aware of that,” he added, in comments carried by The Times ahead of the interview’s publication.


are aware of that,” he continued, explaining that instead, there are significant and long-lasting sanctions that could be imposed against the Kremlin.


 
no one takes UK serious other than This aziz iqbal bot
 
I said it before and people made fun of me saying how well equipped and mighty is UK Army. The problem here is not how well equipped are UK troops but rather the will to put them in cross hairs. Even for west the defeat in Afghanistan was too sour and that taste wont go away for a while. UK cant afford to loose even a single troop without justifying to its populace how is this war any relevant to them. If a few UK soldier die in Ukraine UK govt will have a $hit storm on their hands.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,985
-3
26,131
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Why should the UK troops die for East Europeans? The English ONLY have faith and unity for anglo-saxons.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Why should the UK troops die for East Europeans? The English ONLY have faith and unity for anglo-saxons.
Click to expand...
The bigger question is how NATO will justify a war for Ukraine which is not even a NATO member yet? Secondly if they were any serious they would have granted NATO membership to Ukraine rTher than waiting for putin to deploy nearly 150000 troops near ukraine border. NATO nations already lost this fight when they gave Putin time to deploy war machinery.
 
@aziqbal

Are you hiding one corner and crying now? Let me help you quote your earlier post... :enjoy:

:lol: :lol:
 
Exactly! They are using Ukraine as a sacrificial lamb, the same way they used the Kurds.
Ignore him. He is a white man worshipper. The sort that were slaves of the White man during the british raj.
 
