UK folds - UK Unlikely to Send Troops If Russia Invades Ukraine - Defense Minister

Battlion25
- Jul 18, 2021
Where is that tough guy @aziqbal parading UK around here day and night. Someone has to eat his own words now
"We can all help with capacity building but to some extent Ukraine is not in Nato and that is why we are doing the best diplomatically to say to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin don't do this," the statement reads.
“The United Kingdom stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine and will continue its long-standing determination to support them,” the statement added.
But in an interview with The Spectator, Wallace said Ukraine “is not a member of Nato so it is highly unlikely that anyone is going to send troops into Ukraine to challenge Russia”.
“We shouldn’t kid people we would. The Ukrainians are aware of that,” he added, in comments carried by The Times ahead of the interview’s publication.
are aware of that,” he continued, explaining that instead, there are significant and long-lasting sanctions that could be imposed against the Kremlin.
