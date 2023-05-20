What's new

UK defence secretary warns of threat of wider global conflict by end of decade

BHAN85

BHAN85

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned of the threat of wider global conflict by the end of the decade as he called for a firm timetable for increasing UK military spending to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

“By the end of the decade, the world will be a more dangerous, unstable place and defence will be more critical to our lives,” he said, highlighting the risk of a wider conflict with Russia, following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the threat posed by a “rising China” and the rise of extremism in Africa.

The world is seeing “the end of the abnormal period [of peace] post-cold war”, he told the Financial Times. “I think a conflict is coming, whether it’s hot or cold is to be seen . . . I think a conflict is coming with a range of adversaries around the world . . . We need to all be prepared for it.”

