A.P. Richelieu said: ↑ I am not aware of any applicable law governing such a case.

Would be interesting to understand more. Click to expand...

General Assembly Adopts Resolution Seeking International Court’s Advisory Opinion on Pre-independence Separation of Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius

Minister Cites Need to Complete Decolonization Process as United Kingdom Says It Will Cede Territory When No Longer Needed for Defence

Action on Draft Resolution

Congo

Mauritius

Venezuela

Angola

United Kingdom

United States

India

Egypt

Kenya

United Republic Tanzania

United Kingdom

United States

Chile

Croatia

France

Trinidad and Tobago

Australia

Uruguay

Germany

China

Mexico

New Zealand

Sweden

El Salvador

Canada

Portugal

Israel

Brazil

Myanmar

Indonesia