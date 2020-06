UK daily declares Pakistan frontier emerging market for investors

Investors should not shrink from frontier emerging markets

Even Egypt and Pakistan, both highly indebted and seemingly vulnerable, may outperform. Both have reaffirmed their commitments to tax and civil service reforms and have maintained access to IMF programme funding.



In Pakistan, the outlook has improved markedly since the 2018 general election victory of Imran Khan. In a short period, the country has seen notable improvements in business sentiment and macroeconomic policymaking. The State Bank has undergone a complete makeover to transform it into the mould of a modern central bank under its new leadership.