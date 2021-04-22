What's new

UK confirms USD 2Bn purchase of 14 additional CH-47 Chinook helicopters

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
50,995
83
56,758
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The British Ministry of Defence has confirmed its decision to purchase another 14 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters from the US. According to Blomberg, who first reported the deal, the $2 billion agreement between the UK and the Pentagon would also include engines, machine guns, radar and missile-jamming equipment.

Follow Air Recognition on Google News at this link

UK confirms USD 2Bn purchase of 14 additional CH 47 Chinook helicopters
Boeing CH-47 Chinook (Picture source: Royal Air Force)

“The delivery schedule and exact costs for the new Chinook helicopters are to be confirmed, but it is expected delivery will be completed before the end of 2030,” the Bloomberg report quoted the UK embassy spokeswoman in Washington as saying.

The UK is buying 14 new Chinooks to replace some of the 60 ones in service. The Royal Air force welcomed its first Chinooks in 1980. The new units would be of the CH-47ER (Extended Range) type, which is currently in service in Canada and features improved fuel tanks.

While the deal is confirmed, the UK appears to be looking to postpone the delivery by up to three years due to the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

UK confirms USD 2Bn purchase of 14 additional CH-47 Chinook helicopters (airrecognition.com)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom