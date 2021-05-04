UK commandos test out jetpacks in mind-blowing display

Uncensored
The British Royal Marines have a long history as one of the world's most fearsome and elite warriors.
And now they have a jaw-dropping new piece of technology in their arsenal.
Gravity Industries's jetpack is trialled by the UK Royal Marines. (Gravity Industries)
A video released by tech company Gravity Industries shows UK commandos testing their latest invention – a jetpack.
The jet-engined powered suit allows a commando to take off from a powerboat and board a much larger vessel from above.
The commandos' journey appears pretty much effortless, despite travelling at substantial speeds and high enough to make palms sweat.
The design of the jetpack allows its user to steer and adjust their speed just by moving their arms.
The jetpack has been clocked at 137km/h.
