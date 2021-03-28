UK chambers removes Xinjiang genocide opinion after China sanctions

Essex Court was targeted by Beijing in wake of members’ advice to NGOs on internment of Uyghurs

Subscribe to read | Financial Times News, analysis and comment from the Financial Times, the worldʼs leading global business publication

March. 27 2021A UK barristers’ chambers has sought to distance the majority of its members from a legal opinion written by four of its lawyers that implicated the Chinese government in “genocide” in Xinjiang after Beijing imposed sanctions on the group.Essex Court Chambers removed a reference to the legal opinion from its website after it was included in sanctions on Friday that targeted UK politicians, lawyers and academics in retaliation for criticism of China’s mass internment campaign in Xinjiang.A statement from the chambers said: “No other member of Essex Court Chambers was involved in or responsible for the advice and analysis contained in the legal opinion or its publication.” It did not respond to a request for comment on why the reference was removed.