UK Carrier Strike Group reaches Indian Ocean region

The UK Carrier Strike Group deployment is a major moment for UK defence as we develop this cutting edge capability across the globe.

The group is sailing the Indian Ocean and will shortly conduct exercises with the Indian Navy, building on our already strong partnership with an important ally and friend.

The deployment illustrates the UK’s enduring commitment to global defence and security, strengthening our existing alliances and forging new partnerships with like-minded countries as we face up to the challenges of the 21st century.