UK Carrier Strike Group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth enters Bay of Bengal

The participation of HNLMS Evertsen in the UK Carrier Strike Group provides the Royal Netherlands Navy a unique opportunity for the operations and training with allies and partners and to enhance diplomatic, security and economic ties while visiting different countries along the CSG route. The Netherlands and India are like-minded partners and are committed to an effective multilateralism. The visit definitely reaffirms support to the rules-based international order and shares the common principles of security, stability and freedom of navigation by both nations.