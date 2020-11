FuturePAF said: Wonder how a JF-17 sale to Argentina would affect Pak-UK Relations. May still go through as the sale would have to be made by China. Click to expand...

Let alone China we must also go with the deal or atleast use it to teach them sense especially when UK continues to harbour our criminals like altaf hussain and nawaz sharif and hyrbyair marri and ishaq dar. Every second person convicted by out courts is granted asylum there and irony is that in return we get to have lessons in human rights and rule of law! UK cant just have its cake and eat it too. There is no reason for us alone to care for our relations, the onus lies equally with them as well. I wish our foreign office and establishment start growing some balls and go on some offensive tit for tat diplomacy.