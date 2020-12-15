What's new

UK authorities refuse Nawaz Sharif's visa extension request

Both the UK government had declined to extend his visa while Pakistan has refused to issue him a passport.
His only option is to apply for travel documents only if he is willing to return to Pakistan.
He does also has the option to appeal to British Home Office for visa extension or move the court.
Knowing these losers, his platelets might go into a nose dive again.
 
Why I am having a feeling that in return of his return we may have promised some sort of defence deal with UK ? Also a trade deal.
 
Maybe he fails to do some assignments provided by MI5 .. His party is still a great asset to few foreign powers. This game of cat and mouse is never-ending .. he won't leave the UK. After all his daughter kept on striking Pak primer agencies and elected govt in Kashmir election campaign and also massive threats to disengagement of Kashmir from rest of Pakistan ..... some reason ???
 
Yes his platelets count will immediately go down to match his brain cell count. We all know that NS has an IQ of an imbecile. So things are not looking good for this traitor.
My worst fear, let's say the ultimate nightmare is that we get both of these fugitives delivered to Pakistan, and our corrupt courts set them free, in return for some favors. Oh my God, the consequences of that will be catastrophic for Pakistan......

The two favorite bastard children of the establishment will put an end to that very establishment and the country as we know it today.
 
I just wish there was a cleaner way of eliminating these traitors like make it look like a heart attack or a case of bad diarrhea
 
Ok new news doing the rounds is that bhagoora has filed an appeal to the UK courts to reconsider the immigration department's decision. The pig is literally begging the UK authorities to not be allowed to come back to Pakistan. Then we have people here who want to see this suwar to be PM again.
 
Those who always helped him before will help him again. UK will never send him back to Pakistan.
 
He is already convicted by the Pakistani courts so no joy for him there, the other scum bag is already half dead thus will become a liability.
If he returns the best option will be to stuff him with so much Nihari and Biryani that his platelets go through the roof.
 
