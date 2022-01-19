What's new

UK asked to nab Indian army chief, home minister over Kashmir 'war crimes'

  • 11 HOURS AGO


Law firm Stoke White says it has submitted evidence including 2,000 testimonies to UK police documenting how troops led by General MM Naravane and Home Minister Amit Shah were directly involved in alleged war crimes and torture in disputed region.
Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White, says he hopes the report would convince British police to open an investigation and ultimately arrest the officials when they set foot in the UK.
Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White, says he hopes the report would convince British police to open an investigation and ultimately arrest the officials when they set foot in the UK. (AP)
A London-based law firm has filed an application with British police seeking the arrest of India's army chief and a senior Indian government official over their alleged roles in war crimes in disputed Kashmir.

Law firm Stoke White said on Tuesday it submitted extensive evidence to the Metropolitan Police's War Crimes Unit documenting how Indian troops headed by General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah were responsible for the torture, kidnapping and killing of activists, journalists and civilians.

The law firm's report was based on over 2,000 testimonies taken between 2020 and 2021. It also accused eight unnamed senior Indian military officials of direct involvement in war crimes and torture in Kashmir.
"There is strong reason to believe that Indian authorities are conducting war crimes and other violence against civilians in Jammu and Kashmir [India-administered Kashmir]," the report stated, referring to territory that is part of the Himalayan region.
The request to London police was made under the principle of "universal jurisdiction," which gives countries the authority to prosecute individuals accused of crimes against humanity committed anywhere in the world.

First such legal action against India
The international law firm in London said it believes its application is the first time that legal action has been taken abroad against Indian authorities over alleged war crimes in Kashmir.
Hakan Camuz, director of international law at Stoke White, said he hoped the report would convince British police to open an investigation and ultimately arrest the officials when they set foot in the UK.
Some of the Indian officials have financial assets and other links to Britain.

"We are asking the UK government to do their duty and investigate and arrest them for what they did based on the evidence we supplied to them. We want them to be held accountable,” Camuz said.
The police application was made on behalf of the family of Zia Mustafa, a jailed rebel fighter whom Camuz said was the victim of an extrajudicial killing by Indian authorities in 2021, and the behalf of human rights campaigner Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, who was allegedly tortured before his arrest last week.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim the region in its entirety. Muslim Kashmiris support rebels who want to reunite the region, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. In Indian-controlled Kashmir, tens of thousands of civilians, rebels, and Indian troops have been killed in the past two decades.
Kashmiris and international rights groups have long accused Indian troops of carrying out systematic abuse and arrests of those who oppose rule from New Delhi.

'Chronic impunity'
In 2018, the UN human rights chief called for an independent international investigation into reports of rights violations in Kashmir, alleging "chronic impunity for violations committed by security forces."
India has denied the alleged right violations and maintains such claims are propaganda meant to demonise Indian troops in the region.
The law firm's investigation suggested that the abuse has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic and under Hindu nationalist leader Narendra Modi's rule.

Its report also included details about the arrest of Khurram Parvez, the region's most prominent rights activist, by India's counterterrorism authorities last year.

Parvez, 42, worked for the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, which has written extensive reports about Indian troops' use of violence and torture. The rights group has been demanding a fair probe into thousands of single or multiple mass graves in the disputed region.
Other accounts in the report discuss journalist Sajad Gul, who was arrested earlier this month after he posted a video of family members and relatives protesting the killing of a rebel commander.

'Many more applications' possible
Human rights lawyers have increasingly used the universal jurisdiction principle to seek justice for people who were unable to file criminal complaints in their home countries or with the International Criminal Court, located in The Hague.
Last week, a German court convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of thousands of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.

Camuz said he hoped the request to British police seeking the arrest of Indian officials will be followed by other legal actions also focusing on Kashmir.
"We are sure this is not going to be the last one, there will probably be many more applications," he said.

Nothing is gona happen, if any it will be cosmetic, Mark my words.. The west has a bigger fish to fry, There is this dragon breathing down their throat and they need a proxy to weaken it.
 
Sometimes actions speak louder then results.

This is unlikely to get results, but it creates an atmosphere of awareness, plus it continues to give hope to the people of Kashmir that their voice is being heard. It matters, it matters heck of a lot.
 
K_Bin_W said:
Nothing is gona happen, if any it will be cosmetic, Mark my words.. The west has a bigger fish to fry, There is this dragon breathing down their throat and they need a proxy to weaken it.
Click to expand...
everyone knows nothing will happen but the fact real terrorists are identified is excellent
INS_Vikramaditya said:
British giving us lecture human rights, irony
Click to expand...
kya phat rahi hai ?????
 
If UK was in position to cause problems in regard to Kashmir, the best time for it would have been in 2018 when article 370 revocation was done

370 revocation well planned move by Indian Govt keeping global opinions in mind. UK turning EU against 370 revocation could have had major implications for India.

But at that time UK seems to be have been engrossed in exiting EU and not wishing to burn anymore bridges

Now post Brexit, options in UK are limited

Move like this will have the same impact as celebrated million Kashmir march in UK
 
Syama Ayas said:
If UK was in position to cause problems in regard to Kashmir, the best time for it would have been in 2018 when article 370 revocation was done

370 revocation well planned move by Indian Govt keeping global opinions in mind. UK turning EU against 370 revocation could have had major implications for India.

But at that time UK seems to be have been engrossed in exiting EU and not wishing to burn anymore bridges

Now post Brexit, options in UK are limited

Move like this will have the same impact as celebrated million Kashmir march in UK
Click to expand...
This has nothing to do with the regular people in UK. Some Turkish interest group (operating in UK) has filed a claim. Turkish state sponsored media is reporting it. I doubt it will amount to anything substantial :undecided:
 
Wood said:
This has nothing to do with the regular people in UK. Some Turkish interest group (operating in UK) has filed a claim. Turkish state sponsored media is reporting it. I doubt it will amount to anything substantial :undecided:
Click to expand...
The gunman that took people hostage in Texas had nothing to do with the UK either. Doesn’t mean there wasn’t action required in the UK or not although in this case it really isn’t UK jurisdiction to declare anything other than a statement if they provide it. Same as India sending a kerala born man to protest as “Baloch” in the Czech Republic.
 
Sudarshan said:
United Kingdom has better things to do, like signing a Free Trade Agreement with India.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481670470084800512
Click to expand...
As a legend once said, it’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message.

But seriously, this sort of negative press is very much due to you now, even if the consequences of it aren’t as easily levied on a country like Myanmar for example.
 
