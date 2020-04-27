What's new

UK and Japan to develop future fighter jet engine demonstrator

The UK and Japan announce plans to develop a future fighter aircraft engine demonstrator and agree to explore further combat air technologies.

1640200362909.png


UK Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said:

As I have seen at first hand our partners in Japan have made enormous progress on technologies that can complement our own advanced skills and could help ensure both our Armed Forces remain at the forefront of military innovation.

We look forward to the continued partnership with a formidable power and close ally.
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-and-japan-to-develop-future-fighter-jet-engine-demonstrator
 
