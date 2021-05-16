UK act of parliament authorizes torture and rape under "certain circumstances"

This introduces a presumption against prosecuting soldiers for crimes, if if the alleged incident was more than five years, more than five years from whatever the time period is. So if you're going to bring charges now against a soldier, which is very rare, by the way anyway, in practice, but if you're going to do it, if it's more than five years, there's a presumption against prosecution, and you actually need to get permission from the Attorney General and then also actually reduces the rights of soldiers as well, there's a presumption against bringing civil and criminal claims against the Ministry of Defence.

But if you're say, if you're an Iraqi civilian, but also if you're on a British soldier, so if you're British soldier, and you want to sue the Ministry of Defence, then it becomes the same issue if it's more than six years. So it's whether you're a civilian or soldier bringing civil action against the MOD.

So right now, anything you're accused of doing, if it was more than five years ago, there's a presumption against prosecution.

Now on the flip side of that, so I suppose if you mean protect soldiers who would be guilty or conceivably guilty of war crimes from accountability? Well, in that case, yes, it would protect them. But in terms of protecting soldiers, who are not guilty, it doesn't actually do that.

I've read all kinds of commentary that also say the things even they say it's supposed to do, it doesn't do, including from the Law Society, by the way, the Law Society, which everyone is a member of, if you're a solicitor. What one of the things that it also does, is it if we haven't discussed this yet, right, where there's another presumption against, against allowing claims, civil claims against the Ministry of Defence, whether you're a civilian or a soldier, if you're impacted by any of these overseas operations. So whether let's say you are an Iraqi civilian, if you want to bring a civil claim, or if you are a British soldier, and you want to bring a claim, right, and in fact, there have been far more successful civil claims that have been brought, including by soldiers against the Ministry of Defence for the way they were treated.

I mean, let's not forget, that rape is an issue within the military, not just against civilian populations, but against, you know, soldiers against other soldiers and officers against their subordinates.

And other things as well, you can imagine, you know, the dumping of say, like the use of chemical weapons, or the use of weapons that have radioactive components to them, like so. So, so called depleted uranium shells, which is very misleading.

Depleted uranium just means there's, there's less of it. It doesn't mean there's no uranium otherwise, what would be the point of calling it that right, it's, it's a misleading term.

And in fact, in areas where there's been heavy use of depleted uranium, we have heavy amounts of depleted uranium shells, you have all kinds of birth defects lasting, you know, they've been shown to go on for decades, right? Because, of course, if you damage the DNA and the sex cells and that gets passed on to the children and passed on to their children and their children, so it doesn't really protect soldiers because it makes it more difficult for them to bring civil claims whether there'll be for sexual or other forms of misconduct and you might not even realize you have a claim.

You might feel pressured not to bring a claim. You might be frightened to bring a claim. You might not even be aware that you are suffering from the conditions you suffer from or you may need some Report, you know, and why is it that there should be a separate set of laws, a two tiered legal system for people engaged in overseas operations than they would have here? Why should you be able to do things abroad as well that you would not be able to do here?

Unless, of course, there's a code of criminal conduct authorization that would authorise you to do those things.

Mohamed Elmaazi, Journalist