UK: 24 Pakistani men charged with RAPE of a 13-year old English girl in Bradford.

Paranoid Android
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 27, 2015
- 2,080
- -16
- Country
-
- Location
-
Love how their mainstream media is covering it up & how Pakistanis get over obsessed with India's local news for daily ego boost HaHaHorrible, Uk brought it on themselves by infesting the country with them.
No one likes to be told that they were wrong about Multiculturalism and Islamophobia.Love how their mainstream media is covering it up HaHa
Love how their mainstream media is covering it up & how Pakistanis get over obsessed with India's local news for daily ego boost HaHa
4 sentence news article by BBC
Bradford: Police charge 24th man in child sex abuse inquiryThe 35-year-old man is due before magistrates in Bradford later charged with rape, police say.www.bbc.com
No one likes to be told that they were wrong about Multiculturalism and Islamophobia.
Shut the fck up, you stupid Bharatis.
You don't live here, so instead you're pumped with the info that the Modi govt gives you, to make you guys suck them off 24/7.
Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report saysStudy of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far rightwww.theguardian.com
You can literally check the statistics.
I hope the above people get punished how they deserve, but that doesn't mean you should hate the entire religion for the actions of a single gang.
GO and enjoy life in your dump of a country, and rape capital of the world, India
Didn't you just vomit?Shut the fck up, you stupid Bharatis.
You don't live here, so instead you're pumped with the info that the Modi govt gives you, to make you guys suck them off 24/7.
Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report saysStudy of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far rightwww.theguardian.com
You can literally check the statistics.
I hope the above people get punished how they deserve, but that doesn't mean you should hate the entire religion for the actions of a single gang.
GO and enjoy life in your dump of a country, and rape capital of the world, India
Not really but okayDidn't you just vomit?
Obviously a white majority country will have white people having most crime share, just like numbers of crime in India higher due to high population. Rest are sensationalised terms.
But the point is that the share of CRIME RATE & jail inmates of Muslims are way more than their proportion to population. Even in India Muslims have the highest jail inmates even though being 1/6th of population.
Tell that to Greeks, Turks who are literally running "Ban Pakistani" campaign for such things only. It's easy to mock others whole day. You should start by introspecting yourself.
No offence.
Didn't you just vomit?
Obviously a white majority country will have white people having most crime share, just like numbers of crime in India higher due to high population. Rest are sensationalised terms.
But the point is that the share of crime rate & jail inmates of Muslims are way more than their proportion to population.
Tell that to Greeks, Turks who are literally running "Ban Pakistani" campaign for such things only
Turks running such campaign have nothing to do with Pakistani being Muslim or not.Oh shut up dude.
I'm not taking advice from a guy who literally took his information from a Hindutvadi, anti-islamic, bharatoad Twitter account
Obviously, your Muslim hating country is going to have the highest number of muslims in jail. Heck, I'd be surprised if they didn't
And as for the Turks, they sold their religion for validity, long ago. It's clear that they'd want to do everything they can to cut themselves off from Islam.
"No offence"
OkayNot really but okay
Retard AlertLove how their mainstream media is covering it up & how Pakistanis get over obsessed with India's local news for daily ego boost HaHa
Don't take advice from anyone, let facts do their own bidding.Oh shut up dude.
I'm not taking advice from a guy who literally took his information from a Hindutvadi, anti-islamic, bharatoad Twitter account
Obviously, your Muslim hating country is going to have the highest number of muslims in jail. Heck, I'd be surprised if they didn't
And as for the Turks, they sold their religion for validity, long ago. It's clear that they'd want to do everything they can to cut themselves off from Islam.
"No offence"
Oh! They don't believe in any data brooDon't take advice from anyone, let facts do their own bidding.
Check here
View attachment 886199
Prison population is majority white, but it's not disproportionate to their population while Muslim population being just 4% constitute 18% of prison population.
Do you get the drift?
Turks are running such campaign have nothing to do with Pakistani being Muslim or not.
This news is very much truth.
May be few media houses didn't mention names but it's easily available in several other outlets Lol
Obviously you've comprehension issue dude.
Well I will call it off now.
O
Okay View attachment 886200