UK: 24 Pakistani men charged with RAPE of a 13-year old English girl in Bradford.

[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
298
1
399
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Paranoid Android said:
Love how their mainstream media is covering it up & how Pakistanis get over obsessed with India's local news for daily ego boost HaHa
Cheepek said:
4 sentence news article by BBC 🤣

www.bbc.com

Bradford: Police charge 24th man in child sex abuse inquiry

The 35-year-old man is due before magistrates in Bradford later charged with rape, police say.
www.bbc.com
lightoftruth said:
No one likes to be told that they were wrong about Multiculturalism and Islamophobia.
Shut the fck up, you stupid Bharatis.
You don't live here, so instead you're pumped with the info that the Modi govt gives you, to make you guys suck them off 24/7.

www.theguardian.com

Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says

Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far right
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

You can literally check the statistics.

I hope the above people get punished how they deserve, but that doesn't mean you should hate the entire religion for the actions of a single gang.


GO and enjoy life in your dump of a country, and rape capital of the world, India
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
928
-5
1,499
Country
India
Location
India
[SSG]Q266 said:
Shut the fck up, you stupid Bharatis.
You don't live here, so instead you're pumped with the info that the Modi govt gives you, to make you guys suck them off 24/7.

www.theguardian.com

Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says

Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far right
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

You can literally check the statistics.

I hope the above people get punished how they deserve, but that doesn't mean you should hate the entire religion for the actions of a single gang.


GO and enjoy life in your dump of a country, and rape capital of the world, India
"Nazir Afzal, the former chief crown prosecutor in the north-west, who brought prosecutions over the Rochdale grooming gangs, welcomed the report. “It confirms that white men remain the most common offenders, which is something rarely mentioned by rightwing commentators,” he said.

“However, it is not shy in reflecting that south Asian and British Pakistani men are disproportionately found in high-profile cases."
 
Paranoid Android

Paranoid Android

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
2,080
-16
2,494
Country
India
Location
India
[SSG]Q266 said:
Shut the fck up, you stupid Bharatis.
You don't live here, so instead you're pumped with the info that the Modi govt gives you, to make you guys suck them off 24/7.

www.theguardian.com

Most child sexual abuse gangs made up of white men, Home Office report says

Study of England, Scotland and Wales dispels myth of ‘Asian grooming gangs’ popularised by far right
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

You can literally check the statistics.

I hope the above people get punished how they deserve, but that doesn't mean you should hate the entire religion for the actions of a single gang.


GO and enjoy life in your dump of a country, and rape capital of the world, India
Didn't you just vomit?
Obviously a white majority country will have white people having most crime share, just like numbers of crime in India higher due to high population. Rest are sensationalised terms.

But the point is that the share of CRIME RATE & jail inmates of Muslims are way more than their proportion to population. Even in India Muslims have the highest jail inmates even though being 1/6th of population.

Tell that to Greeks, Turks who are literally running "Ban Pakistani" campaign for such things only. It's easy to mock others whole day. You should start by introspecting yourself.
No offence.
 
Last edited:
Primus

Primus

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
3,312
0
4,341
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Paranoid Android said:
Didn't you just vomit?
Obviously a white majority country will have white people having most crime share, just like numbers of crime in India higher due to high population. Rest are sensationalised terms.

But the point is that the share of CRIME RATE & jail inmates of Muslims are way more than their proportion to population. Even in India Muslims have the highest jail inmates even though being 1/6th of population.

Tell that to Greeks, Turks who are literally running "Ban Pakistani" campaign for such things only. It's easy to mock others whole day. You should start by introspecting yourself.
No offence.
Not really but okay
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
298
1
399
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Paranoid Android said:
Didn't you just vomit?
Obviously a white majority country will have white people having most crime share, just like numbers of crime in India higher due to high population. Rest are sensationalised terms.
But the point is that the share of crime rate & jail inmates of Muslims are way more than their proportion to population.
Tell that to Greeks, Turks who are literally running "Ban Pakistani" campaign for such things only
Oh shut up dude.
I'm not taking advice from a guy who literally took his information from a Hindutvadi, anti-islamic, bharatoad Twitter account
Obviously, your Muslim hating country is going to have the highest number of muslims in jail. Heck, I'd be surprised if they didn't


And as for the Turks, they sold their religion for validity, long ago. It's clear that they'd want to do everything they can to cut themselves off from Islam.

"No offence"
 
Paranoid Android

Paranoid Android

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
2,080
-16
2,494
Country
India
Location
India
[SSG]Q266 said:
Oh shut up dude.
I'm not taking advice from a guy who literally took his information from a Hindutvadi, anti-islamic, bharatoad Twitter account
Obviously, your Muslim hating country is going to have the highest number of muslims in jail. Heck, I'd be surprised if they didn't


And as for the Turks, they sold their religion for validity, long ago. It's clear that they'd want to do everything they can to cut themselves off from Islam.

"No offence"
Turks running such campaign have nothing to do with Pakistani being Muslim or not.
This news is very much truth.
May be few media houses didn't mention names but it's easily available in several other outlets Lol
Obviously you've comprehension issue dude.
Well I will call it off now.

Primus said:
Not really but okay
Okay
Screenshot_20221011-143527_Chrome.jpg
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
645
0
4,381
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Paranoid Android said:
Love how their mainstream media is covering it up & how Pakistanis get over obsessed with India's local news for daily ego boost HaHa
Retard Alert

An indian going onto google looking for bad news Muslims Pakistan and find something then start salivating in the mouth and anus and start posting on a pdf? Have you not got a life?

We Pakistanis spilt blood so we didnt have to be a part of whats called India today - a disgusting ravished reputation of a sorrowful state of a country that stenches from afar.


Coming from a nation where rape and excreting in the public and 400 million kids starving yet the fascination of the likes of you incredible.

On topic these scum - along with ANY involved with this sickening topic should be castrated.

Meanwhile back in the land of Cows.............

www.bbc.co.uk

Delhi: India 11-year-old alleges rape in school toilet by seniors

The 11-year-old also accuses the school of trying to cover up the alleged attack, which it denies.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
928
-5
1,499
Country
India
Location
India
[SSG]Q266 said:
Oh shut up dude.
I'm not taking advice from a guy who literally took his information from a Hindutvadi, anti-islamic, bharatoad Twitter account
Obviously, your Muslim hating country is going to have the highest number of muslims in jail. Heck, I'd be surprised if they didn't


And as for the Turks, they sold their religion for validity, long ago. It's clear that they'd want to do everything they can to cut themselves off from Islam.

"No offence"
Don't take advice from anyone, let facts do their own bidding.

Check here ⬇️

20221011_142807.jpg


Prison population is majority white, but it's not disproportionate to their population while Muslim population being just 4% constitute 18% of prison population.

Do you get the drift?
 
Paranoid Android

Paranoid Android

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
2,080
-16
2,494
Country
India
Location
India
Cheepek said:
Don't take advice from anyone, let facts do their own bidding.

Check here ⬇️

View attachment 886199

Prison population is majority white, but it's not disproportionate to their population while Muslim population being just 4% constitute 18% of prison population.

Do you get the drift?
Oh! They don't believe in any data broo 😂
In no time they will term it islamophobic.
 
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
298
1
399
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Paranoid Android said:
Turks are running such campaign have nothing to do with Pakistani being Muslim or not.
This news is very much truth.
May be few media houses didn't mention names but it's easily available in several other outlets Lol
Obviously you've comprehension issue dude.
Well I will call it off now.

O

Okay View attachment 886200
Saying that Muslims are responsible for crime rates is nothing short of completely untrue.
Look at the prison stats of Muslim countries. The crime limits are actually very low, so it's almost definite that muslim convicts have a higher presence in Prison because of racial and religious prejudice, and lies spread by Bharatoads like you.

Dude, are you high?
The Turkish public have openly stated their anti-pak stance for a long time. Honestly, I don't give two shts, because their friendship isn't even needed. They can't help economically, nor militarily, and Pakistan has very different views. It's better that they stick their relationship to trade,anyway.
 

