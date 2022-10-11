UK: 24 Pakistani men charged with RAPE of a 13-year old English girl in Bradford.

Paranoid Android said:

This news is very much truth.

May be few media houses didn't mention names but it's easily available in several other outlets Lol

Obviously you've comprehension issue dude.

Well I will call it off now.



O



Okay Turks are running such campaign have nothing to do with Pakistani being Muslim or not.This news is very much truth.May be few media houses didn't mention names but it's easily available in several other outlets LolObviously you've comprehension issue dude.Well I will call it off now.Okay View attachment 886200 Click to expand...

Saying that Muslims are responsible for crime rates is nothing short of completely untrue.Look at the prison stats of Muslim countries. The crime limits are actually very low, so it's almost definite that muslim convicts have a higher presence in Prison because of racial and religious prejudice, and lies spread by Bharatoads like you.Dude, are you high?The Turkish public have openly stated their anti-pak stance for a long time. Honestly, I don't give two shts, because their friendship isn't even needed. They can't help economically, nor militarily, and Pakistan has very different views. It's better that they stick their relationship to trade,anyway.