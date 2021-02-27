What's new

Uighurs cry upon the departure of anti-poverty cadre

Song Hong

Song Hong

Watch this vide. If “genocide against Uygurs” happens in Xinjiang , how could there be so sincere and touching farewell? “Genocide” is a label some Western extremists put on Xinjiang shamelessly. They are telling a huge lie.

Many Indon members hate Chinese so much that they keep imagine Chinese killing Muslims. They should go see doctors. Most Muslims in China support Han and communist.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1358126875969732608
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Keep all Xinjiang related stuff inside the Xinjiang mega thread.. We get it there is no genocide but please don't over-spam it and keep it inside the mega thread. Many people already banned for that reasons posting to many Xinjiang threads outside of the mega thread. There was even times where there was like 20 Xinjiang threads going off at the same time
 
GumNaam

very heart touching...☺
 
