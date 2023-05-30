Uighur siblings in India jail since 2013 face deportation threat

my2cents said: Is it legal to detain people for so long? I feel for their plight and I appeal to Indian government to let them settle in some other country if not India. Click to expand...

It is not the job of India to resttle them. India can free them however and grant them a visa for them to go where they please next. In this case it will just be a case of illegal immigration of which there are several millions in India. Muslim countries that care about plight of Muslims will do good to help them.