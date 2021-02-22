Uighur martyr Ismail Mehmet of 1962 Sino Indian War

I was born into a military family. Ismail Mehmet my maternal grandfather, died heroically in a self-defense counterattack against India in 1962 and was awarded the honorary title of "National Fighting Hero" by the Ministry of National Defense. My parents used to be soldiers, and they also guarded the peace of the motherland and served the frontline officers and soldiers in the hot land of southern Xinjiang in the footsteps of my grandfather. Since I was a child, my parents have often told me the story of my grandfather. Year after year, as I grow older, I feel different every time I listen to it. Now, I will feel the shock brought to us by that war together with you, and look back at the glorious years of the rain of bullets.The long river of time can dilute the general memories in people's minds. However, the glorious image of the people's hero can be engraved in people's hearts forever. This is how the heroic deeds of the Uyghur hero Ismail Mehmet is like this. After more than 40 years, he still inspires generations of officers and soldiers.Ismail Mehmet was born in 1940 in a poor peasant family in Yengisar County, Xinjiang. When he was 3 years old, his father was beaten to death with a whip by the Uighur landlord because he couldn't pay the rent. His mother took their four brothers and wandered down the street begging for food for nine years. After the liberation of Xinjiang, my grandfather and his family lived a happy life. He was full of affection for the Communist Party and was sincerely grateful to New China. He once said from the bottom of his heart: "The motherland is our mother, and Chairman Mao is our savior. We will never forget. The kindness of the Communist Party is higher than the Karakoram Mountains and longer than the Kashgar River. I always repay the motherland with a hot and sincere heart."In January 1960, Grandpa joined the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and served in the Third Regiment of the Border Cavalry of the former Xinjiang Military Region. He served as a soldier and squad leader. On October 27, 1962, he fought back against the Indian invading army in self-defense to defend the integrity of the sacred territory of the motherland. Heroic sacrifice in battle.In the university of the People’s Army, grandpa felt like he had returned home and felt warm everywhere. He trains hard, rushes to do the dirty work, takes the lead everywhere and plays an exemplary role. He often assists the platoon leader in the ideological work of the comrades, can set an example and love the soldiers. During the construction, the comrades were injured. He went up to replace him. The comrade was sick. He carried his comrades on his back on a plateau over 5,000 meters above sea level and crossed the ice lake, and walked six kilometers to the construction hospital for treatment. He jumped down and blocked the breach with his body, saving another comrade from the rapids. Therefore, many fighters think that Grandpa is like their "brother." Because of his outstanding performance, he was quickly promoted to deputy squad leader and squad leader. He led the whole class to win the first place in the whole team competition, and was praised by the whole team. His class was rated as the "Five Best Class" many times. Was named "Five Good Warriors" and "Excellent League Member".On the eve of the Sino-Indian border self-defense counterattack in 1962, the foreigners visited relatives at home and learned that the troops had combat missions, so they prepared to pack up and set off. His wife immediately opposed and threatened divorce, so he took the job of the old mother, resolutely. Leaving the old mother and 2-year-old daughter, he hurried back to the army to join the war.October 27th was a fine morning. Grandpa and his comrades were driving through the mountains in the northwestern frontier of the motherland. Suddenly, a violent gunfire came from the southwest, cutting through the tranquility of the valley. The Indian enemy forces that have recently invaded here, relying on their condescending advantages, made a surprise attack on our border patrol team. Dense bullets neighed above the soldiers' heads, and clouds of smoke rose up around them. The right front wheel of the car was pierced by a bullet, and the driver was seriously injured and fell onto the steering wheel. The broken down car was exposed to an open area.At this time, Deputy Company Commander Upur Musa quickly observed the terrain, and saw that there were no potholes within dozens of meters around the car. They are completely under the firepower of the invading enemy, unable to hide, unable to retreat. "Fall down" Upur Musa ordered the soldiers to lie down in the carriage. The enemy who was huddled in the middle of the mountain was squeaking and howling, the gunfire became more intense, and the bullets poured down like rain.It is tolerable and unbearable to be attacked so rampantly in one's own country! The soldiers couldn't stand it anymore. For the sake of inviolability of the sacred territory of the motherland and the dignity of the Chinese nation, they unanimously asked the deputy company commander to give orders quickly. However, under the suppression of the enemy's fierce firepower, only a few automatic rifles and submachine guns were able to counterattack the enemy's firepower. Must exert the power of heavy machine guns. The heavy machine gun mounted on the pilot shed originally had its muzzle facing the front. Now it has to be turned over from the enemy’s fire blockade, which is bound to cause great casualties.Deputy company commander Upur Musa stared at the heavy machine gun on the cab, thinking about how to turn the gun. At this time, the enemy was even more frantic, constantly yelling indiscriminately, bullets fell on the car, crackling, and the wooden boards on the carriage were being beaten everywhere.A thought of sacrificing oneself and turning the tide of the battle arose in Grandpa's heart. He saw the light of hatred gleaming in his eyes, he resolutely picked up the submachine gun, jumped to the back of the carriage, stood up, pulled the gun, and shot at the invading enemy. Sure enough, Grandpa's move immediately attracted the firepower of the enemies, and light and heavy weapons shot at him. The opportunity cannot be missed. Deputy company commander Upur Musa quickly organized everyone to move the heavy machine guns and shouted: "Squad leader, lie down, lie down!", "Leave me alone, hurry up and turn the gun!" In the fierce gun battle, Grandpa roared loudly. As soon as his voice fell, he felt like he was being pushed by something, and there was a sudden shock, and a bullet passed through his left wrist and hit his chest. Red blood poured out from the wound. A sharp pain caused beads of sweat on his forehead. He gritted his teeth, but he didn't groan. The deputy squad leader and soldier Usman still saw it. They rushed over and asked: "Squad leader, squad leader, what's the matter with you?""Leave me alone, go and turn the gun!" His voice was so firm and composed, and then the submachine gun in his hand roared again. The bullets in the magazine were all lit up, he covered the wound with one hand, and pulled out the spare magazine from the waist bullet belt with the other, and inserted it in. He moved his body to the middle of the carriage, used the carriage as a backing, withstood the chest wound, and continued to shoot violently at the invading army. The bullet ran out again, and grandpa replaced the magazine again. The enemies saw that he would no longer fight back, and they mistakenly thought that he was eliminated by them, so they adjusted their firepower and shot at the soldiers who had turned their machine guns on the bridge.Grandpa suddenly stopped for a while, the submachine gun in his hand roared again, and the enemy hurriedly concentrated fire on him, when he was shot in the right rib again. He gritted his teeth, straightened his body, and hit the submachine gun more violently. He shouted as he hit, "Set up the machine gun and fire on the invading army!" Unfortunately, the third bullet hit him in the chest again. His voice gradually weakened. However, the tall body stained with blood resolutely stood there like a mountain, with anger in his eyes, staring at the enemy. With his bravery and wit, he won a period of precious time for his comrades. The comrades finally turned their guns, and the heavy machine gun roared and fired at the enemy.The bullet of justice suppressed the evil enemy. Grandpa realized that his task had been completed, his tense nerves began to relax, and his body slowly fell. He moved his lips, trying to say something, but felt that he was not strong enough. After taking a break, he looked around his comrades who were living and died with passionate eyes, and murmured: "Deputy company commander, I can't do it..., comrades fight bravely...". With the support of reinforcements, all three squads annihilated the enemy and won the battle. The actual actions of Foreign Affairs have fulfilled the oath of "Mom, please let me be the son of the motherland first, and then your son".Grandpa was an outstanding fighter of the party and the heroic son of the Uyghur people. He was only 22 when he was sacrificed. In order to commend him for his high patriotism, the party committee of the army gave him first-class merit, and he was regarded as an official member of the Communist Party of China. On March 9, 1963, he was awarded the honorary title of "National Fighting Hero" with the approval of the Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China. The People's Government of the Autonomous Region Ratify him as a revolutionary martyr.After my grandfather died, my great-grandmother kept telling everyone about his deeds. Every week, my grandfather’s army organized officers and soldiers to listen to her old man’s presentation. She showed the clothes she wore in the old society to the officers and soldiers. The changes in peasants' lives in the old and new societies tell about the deeds of my grandfather before his death, and educate generations of officers and soldiers with vivid and detailed examples. Naturally, all members of our family grew up under this kind of education.The moving deeds and brave and tenacious fighting spirit of grandpa and other revolutionary heroes will always inspire a new generation of young officers and soldiers to march forward bravely. In the revolutionary war years, our heroes and martyrs threw their heads and shed their blood. As a new generation of revolutionary soldiers, we wanted to transform this spirit into a bloody will that dared to fight and never accept transfusion.Like Ismail Mehmet, many heroes lie down in Kargilik Martyrs Cemetery . If you happen to go to Xinjiang and are not far away, then go to see these heroes who lie there.