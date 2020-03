Bring those girls back from Wuhan, or I'll never forgive you

China sent over 46000 doctors and nurses from all across China to Wuhan to fight the coronavirus, every hospital in China has to send one or several teams.In Guangxi province, a head nurse was crying to see her hospital team off to Wuhan, she hugged the leader of the team in tears and said to him, " I give you so many my girls today, you must bring them safely back to me, if you don't, I'll never forgive you."