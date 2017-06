41.51 billion Taka for 37 public university translate to only 1.12 billion taka(14 million USD) on average for each University.With this little budget how can anyone expect them to rank anywhere in the global list? Research and Development is almost nil in our universities even in Dhaka university.Giving them some attention is now a long overdue.



We are making semi educated mass of people to increase the literacy rate.But where are the large pool of highly educated and science & technology adapted human resource which we now needed to propel our economy to the next level? With this measre resource allocation to our public university how can we expect to prepare ourselves to compete with other countries which are investing heavily on higher education?

