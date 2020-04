regarding my ignorance of Persian language

I blame this on my laziness when I had the chance when I was growing up among my family and friends.

apart from some swear words or simple greetings I didn't learn the langue although I have had regular interaction with Persian speakers in Baluchistan



as far as Iranian advancement against the Yankees is concerned I will leave it for another time

I would agree that there are many examples where you can prove that point but there are also some other examples where opposite is true.



it will be great if you can summarize any Persian commentary and give your personal view as well.

Click to expand...