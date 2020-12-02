What's new

UFO Report Cites ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ That Defy Worldly Explanation, U.S. Official Says

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

WASHINGTON—U.S. intelligence officials have examined more than a dozen sightings of unexplained aerial objects that displayed no visible propulsion or that used technology beyond the known capabilities of the U.S. or its adversaries, according to a senior U.S. official describing a new report.

The instances were among 144 studied by intelligence officials for the long-awaited report, but weren’t offered as evidence of possible alien activity—though that prospect wasn’t definitively ruled out. Instead, officials said greater technological understanding may be required to determine what was behind many of the unexplained cases.

“Some of those could require some scientific advances on our part to allow us to better understand what it is that we’re observing,” said one of the officials. “It’s clear that we need to improve our capacity to further analyze remaining observations.”

https://www.wsj.com/articles/ufo-re...53?redirect=amp#click=https://t.co/HkQXUFVXHI
 
