During my days on ships I remember our magnetic compass going in circles every evening off the coast of Capetown due to katabatic winds from table mountain.

How wind effected magnetism is beyond me.

I also remember seeing ships in the sky and not on surface , due to atmospheric refraction.

I also remember entire sea glowing green or blue at night, all the way to the horizon, due to algae .



Likewise in the air plenty of phenomena happen, we just don't understand them.

