Uff Allah .. Saudi Arabia Main Musical Night | Salman Khan performs to thousands in Saudi Arabia

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Saudi Arabia, watch video : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Saudi Arabia, watch video Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood News Today, Bollywood Celebrity News, Breaking News, Celeb News, Celebrities News, Bollywood News Hindi, Hindi Bollywood News at Bollywood Hungama.com.

Last night, many videos went viral where Salman Khan was seen sharing a special bond with Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh. Besides being a Saudi adviser in the Royal Court, Turki Alalshikh is also the presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree. A video was posted by Turki Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan." Bhai, being the sweetheart he is, reposted the picture with reciprocating his brother’s feelings. Along with the repost, he wrote “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik".