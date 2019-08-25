What's new

Uff Allah .. Saudi Arabia Main Musical Night | Salman Khan performs to thousands in Saudi Arabia

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
7,808
-14
8,432
Country
India
Location
India





#Salman Khan
Salman Khan's hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Saudi Arabia, watch video


  • Photos: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor snapped at Kalina airport
  • Photos: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and others spotted at Kalina airport
  • Spotted: Salman Khan with his Da-bangg The Tour Reloaded team at Mumbai Airport
  • Photos: Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Aayush Sharma and others spotted at Kalina airport
  • Star Studded Red Carpet of Tadap | Ahan Shetty | Tara Sutaria | Salman Khan | Athiya Shetty | KL Rahul
  • Photos: Celebs grace the screening of Tadap
  • Spotted: Salman Khan at Private Airport in Mumbai
  • Photos: Salman Khan spotted at Kalina airport
Next
Last night, many videos went viral where Salman Khan was seen sharing a special bond with Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh. Besides being a Saudi adviser in the Royal Court, Turki Alalshikh is also the presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree. A video was posted by Turki Alalshikh with the caption, “With my brother the superstar Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan." Bhai, being the sweetheart he is, reposted the picture with reciprocating his brother’s feelings. Along with the repost, he wrote “Lovely meeting you my brother…. @turkialalshik".



www.bollywoodhungama.com

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Saudi Arabia, watch video : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Saudi Arabia, watch video Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood News Today, Bollywood Celebrity News, Breaking News, Celeb News, Celebrities News, Bollywood News Hindi, Hindi Bollywood News at Bollywood Hungama.com.
www.bollywoodhungama.com www.bollywoodhungama.com





@jamahir
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,663
0
1,428
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
By the way I love the guy giving the interview on the first video his always good entertainment I recall watching him when he was celebrating Pakistan intelligence agency rant.. I thought that was geninuely hilarious
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

N.Siddiqui
India's 'patriotism pop' songs urge Hindus to claim Kashmir and marry Kashmir women
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
3K
Wow
Wow
GlobalVillageSpace
Is change in the air? One PTI loyalist’s take on last night’s Jalsa
Replies
0
Views
197
GlobalVillageSpace
GlobalVillageSpace
Abu Zarrar
Short Biography of World's prominent Jihadi and Scholarly personality Moulvi Jalaluddin Haqqani
Replies
12
Views
791
jamahir
jamahir
Shahzaz ud din
HOME TRUTHS
Replies
0
Views
1K
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din
fatman17
Its raining awards
Replies
1
Views
697
Windjammer
Windjammer

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom